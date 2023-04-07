McKenna Named Manager of the Month

Friday, 7th Apr 2023 06:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has won the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for March. The Blues were victorious in all four of their games during the month without conceding a goal. Overall, Town have won their last seven games, have kept clean sheets in eight and have now gone 776 minutes without shipping a goal. It’s McKenna’s first Manager of the Month gong, the Northern Irishman having previously been nominated in March, August and October last year. “It’s recognition for everyone at the club; the coaching staff, the players, everyone who is working hard at Playford Road and Portman Road and not to forget our fantastic support home and away,” said McKenna, pictured above with his staff, left to right, Lee Grant, Charlie Turnbull, Martyn Pert and Rene Gilmartin. “It’s been a really good collective effort to get to this point of the season but all of our minds are on the month ahead rather than the month that has gone by. It’s a really big April and hopefully we can continue that good run of form.” He added: “I think we all know it's the month ahead that matters. It's the next game that matters and that's where our complete focus is, and on anything else there's time to reflect on those things at the end of the season.” Danny Wilson, chair of the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Ipswich are pushing the top two teams in League One all the way. A perfect monthly return of 12 points, 11 goals scored and zero conceded. What a great time in the season to send out your intent to the challenging teams.” Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “The promotion race in League One is beautifully poised as we go into April, and that is largely thanks to the inspired performances that Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich produced in March.” The other nominees were Cheltenham’s Wade Elliott, Mark Jackson of the MK Dons and Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher. Blues keeper Christian Walton missed out on the Player of the Month Award having been nominated with Cheltenham’s Alfie May the winner. Town have previously won the League One Manager of the Month award twice, Paul Lambert having carried off the gong in August 2019 and September 2020.

Photo: ITFC



muccletonjoe added 06:20 - Apr 7

They couldn't really pick anyone else last month could they ?

I am sure we all hope he wins it this month too because we will then be in the championship. 2

