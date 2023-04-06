Morsy: The Momentum is Good But It's Still About One Game at a Time

Thursday, 6th Apr 2023 18:21 Town captain Sam Morsy admits he is excited by the prospect of helping the club to win promotion back to the Championship at the end of the current campaign, of which only eight games remain, starting with tomorrow’s visit of play-off chasers Wycombe Wanderers. The Blues will be looking to make it eight wins in a row to level their league record achieved in the 1953/54 Division Three South-title winning campaign and to edge closer to equalling a club record of nine successive victories in all competitions, achieved under Bobby Robson in the 1981/82 season in which Town finished second in the old First Division to Liverpool. Under boss Kieran McKenna and Morsy’s on-the-pitch leadership, Town have also won their last seven games in a row and have also recorded eight successive clean sheets, a new club record, and the skipper said: “I’d much rather be in our position than in mid-table or fighting relegation, that’s for sure. “But we tend not to get too hyped up about it in all honesty. We’re on a good run but it’s all about the process – doing the right things every day to allow you to perform at your best on matchdays. “I hear some people talking about getting over the line but it’s a marathon before you even see that line and that means one game at a time for us through to the end of the season.” Asked if the team were now performing the way he always believed they could, the 31-year-old midfielder continued: “Results-wise or performance-wise, Wycombe away, we played fantastically well that day but gave them two chances and we lost 1-0. “There have been some other games like that and also at home – the likes of Cheltenham and Lincoln – where we have done everything but win the game. “Performances have been at a high level throughout the whole season and different things have given us certain advantages, and when you do get on a good run it’s about momentum, which is a powerful thing whether it’s for or against you. “The momentum is good but it’s still about taking it one game at a time, everyone doing their jobs and everyone feeling confident. “Not overconfident, though, just the right level of confidence, and not going overboard, realising that tomorrow against Wycombe is just another game and it’s not about a record run of wins in a row. It’s just one game and one we want to win.”

Town’s position has been boosted, not only by a 100 per cent recent record, but also by rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley both dropping points, while Morsy led them to victory in tough away assignments at Bolton and, last weekend, Derby as they chalked up a second successive 2-0 win on their travels. “They are in the top six and they are rivals, so it was great to win them both,” Morsy added. “As you get towards the end of the season every win is sort of magnified more, but in reality it’s just three points and it just continues a run. “I think it was more about how we did it, how well we played to get the points, the way we had to dig deep at times to get the job done and the fact that it was a really big team effort.” Town’s opening goal at Pride Park will live long in the memory of those responsible for its creation and conversion, as well as those privileged to witness it first-hand on the day. From the moment goalkeeper Christian Walton released the ball to when 20-goal top marksman Conor Chaplin netted, it was a mere 11 seconds and Morsy said: “It was a mix of everything, really, but mainly about quality. It was a brilliant goal.” Greg Leigh came into the side on the left of the back three, replacing the injured Leif Davis, and Morsy added: “There’s a really good team spirit here. When the manager first came in, he made it clear he wanted to create a culture like that and he’s certainly succeeded. You never know when it’s going to be your time. “It was Greg who came in last week, playing brilliantly to put in a high level of performance after applying himself really well in training in the build-up to the game. “The squad is really healthy at the moment with people competing for first-team spots, training is always good and we all have to be ready when needed.” Meanwhile, Morsy is one of millions of Muslims worldwide who are currently observing Ramadan, a month of obligatory fasting – from dawn to sunset – along with prayer, reflection and community, which lasts for 29 to 30 days, between one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Asked about how much it meant to him and the extent to which he looked forward to it, Morsy said: “It’s a big month for Muslims all around the world observing Ramadan, so it’s very important and very enjoyable as well. “I have always had a big appreciation for what it stands for, what it’s all about and what it means to be able to observe it. Some people wouldn’t have made it to this Ramadan, so to be able to have made it is a special thing.” Only one other Town player, currently sidelined midfielder Panutche Camara, is observing Ramadan and Morsy praised the positivity of club personnel, adding: “Everywhere I’ve been the staff have been good. Here they have offered a hand and been asking if there’s anything we need or that they can help us with. “It’s in the wider community as well and there have been doctors at Premier League clubs who have helped me in the past. “People aren’t shy about keeping information to themselves and the staff have been very supportive. The manager has been asking me about it all the time – how I’m feeling, how it’s going – and that relationship is really strong. “If you have strong relationships then whatever happens you can formulate plans and discuss things. “That’s probably the big advantage here, as opposed to players not having strong relationships with the staff, which would make it more difficult because they could feel more isolated and more alone. “We have a really good staff here and they are all willing to help. I’m sure that if I need anything they will be there for me.” Wolverhampton-born Morsy, whose father is Egyptian, went on: “It’s amazing how the body can adapt and I’ve been used to it for many years now. “It’s important to do the right things as well when you can eat and drink – you must do the right things to look after yourself the best you can. There are a whole lot of things you can do to ultimately perform at your best. “We have Kevin Mincher, the performance coach, and he has given us different breathing exercises to do every morning for energy and stuff like that. “I remember seeing a story about a Muslim basketball player who exceeded his usual performance level during Ramadan, which was nice, but you just always have to do your best and that’s all you can do. “It’s definitely a month where you want to improve, strive for better things and strive to be a better person, so I’m up for that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



