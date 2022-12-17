Davis Returns as Blues Host Wycombe

Friday, 7th Apr 2023 14:10 Town make one change for this afternoon’s game against Wycombe Wanderers with Leif Davis returning at left-back. The former Leeds man is back having missed the 2-0 win at Derby with a hamstring injury, while Greg Leigh drops out of the 18. Wycombe, who are managed by former Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield, make two changes from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, with Nick Freeman and Jason McCarthy coming into the team for Chem Campbell and Tjay D Barr, who are on the bench. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Jacobson (c), Forino, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Freeman, McCarthy, Scowen. Subs: Cartwright, Gape, Willis, Campbell, De Barr, Pattenden, Ward. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

mathiemagic added 14:17 - Apr 7

Is Leigh injured ? - If not feel really sorry for him to drop out completely and what if Davis gets injured, not replacement on the bench. Odd to me ? 0

RobITFC added 14:26 - Apr 7

@mathiemagic - Harry Clarke can switch to left back ? 0

mathiemagic added 14:41 - Apr 7

As can Burns to right back but still a bit harsh to be left out having played very well last game out. 0

