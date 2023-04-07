Ipswich Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers - Half-Time

Friday, 7th Apr 2023 16:04 Goals from George Hirst and Conor Chaplin have given the Blues a 2-0 half-time lead over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road. Town made one change with Leif Davis returning at left-back having missed the 2-0 win at Derby with a hamstring injury, while Greg Leigh dropped out of the 18. Wycombe, who are managed by former Town midfielder and boyhood supporter Matt Bloomfield, made two changes from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, with Nick Freeman and Jason McCarthy coming into the team for Chem Campbell and Tjay D Barr, who were among the subs. Town started on the front foot with Davis scuffing a cross from the left over the bar in the opening seconds. In the second minute, Harry Clarke exchanged passes with Nathan Broadhead and broke into the area on the right but was stopped in his tracks by a Chris Forino tackle. Town continued to dominate and in the 15th minute had the ball in the net after a typically slick move. However, George Hirst was flagged offside as he was played in by Broadhead before he took the ball wide of Max Stryjek and slipped it into the net. The game was held up ahead of the restart as Wycombe’s Josh Scowen took to the turf with the Blues support making their frustration regarding the time-wasting tactic clear. Wycombe struck their first effort of the game in the 24th minute, the ball falling loose to Lewis Wing on the edge of the box following a free-kick but his effort was sent well over. The Blues had lost something of their early impetus but on 26 the ball was worked to Clarke 25 yards out from where the former Arsenal man hit a low effort which Stryjek saved down to his right and just about hung onto with Hirst lurking. As the half-hour mark passed, Town began to put the visitors under pressure once again with the Chairboys unable to get the ball away following a blocked Clarke shot. On 35, Chaplin curled a free-kick low towards the corner of Stryjek’s net but the keeper got down well to palm it wide. The Blues maintained their momentum and three minutes later took the lead. Davis whipped over a corner from the right and Hirst rose highest at the near post to nod his fourth goal in four games and his fifth since joining the club on loan in January before performing the golf celebration seen at Derby last week in front of an ecstatic Sir Bobby Robson Stand. Town went about adding to their lead with Clarke playing a superb ball in behind for Wes Burns, but the Welshman’s effort was blocked, then a minute later last season’s top scorer shot over. But in the final scheduled minute, the Blues did double their lead. Burns brought the ball forward on the right and stopped, causing Chairboys skipper Joe Jacobson to slip, giving him time to pick out Chaplin, who had been given far too much space. The forward worked the ball onto his left foot and hit a low shot into the corner of the net with Stryjek motionless to claim his 21st goal of the season. Town might have made it 3-0 two minutes into injury time, Hirst reacting quickly to an under-hit back-pass and beating Stryjek to the ball but sending it the wrong side of the post. There was applause for the Blues at the break from the home support with their side deservedly in front. Town had made a strong start but faded a little midway through the half before showing renewed impetus prior to Hirst opening the scoring with his towering header. Chaplin’s goal once again showed the former Pompey man’s predatory instincts and his link-up with Burns to see the Blues into a very strong position at the break. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Jacobson (c), Forino, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Freeman, McCarthy, Scowen. Subs: Cartwright, Gape, Willis, Campbell, De Barr, Pattenden, Ward. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

