Ipswich Town 4-0 Wycombe Wanderers - Match Report

Friday, 7th Apr 2023 17:07 Ipswich Town are up to second in League One after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road, the Blues’ eighth league win in a row equalling a club record previously achieved in the 1953/54 Third Division South title-winning season. George Hirst and Conor Chaplin set Town on their way with goals in the first half before Wes Burns and a Freddie Ladapo penalty sealed the three points in the second as the Blues kept their ninth clean sheet in a row and went ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, who again dropped points. Town made one change with Leif Davis returning at left-back having missed the 2-0 win at Derby with a hamstring injury, while Greg Leigh dropped out of the 18. Wycombe, who are managed by former Town midfielder and boyhood supporter Matt Bloomfield, made two changes from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, with Nick Freeman and Jason McCarthy coming into the team for Chem Campbell and Tjay D Barr, who were among the subs. Town started on the front foot with Davis scuffing a cross from the left over the bar in the opening seconds. In the second minute, Harry Clarke exchanged passes with Nathan Broadhead and broke into the area on the right but was stopped in his tracks by a Chris Forino tackle. Town continued to dominate and in the 15th minute had the ball in the net after a typically slick move. However, George Hirst was flagged offside as he was played in by Broadhead before he took the ball wide of Max Stryjek and slipped it into the net. The game was held up ahead of the restart as Wycombe’s Josh Scowen took to the turf with the Blues support making their frustration regarding the time-wasting tactic clear. Wycombe struck their first effort of the game in the 24th minute, the ball falling loose to Lewis Wing on the edge of the box following a free-kick but his effort was sent well over. The Blues had lost something of their early impetus but on 26 the ball was worked to Clarke 25 yards out from where the former Arsenal man hit a low effort which Stryjek saved down to his right and just about hung onto with Hirst lurking. As the half-hour mark passed, Town began to put the visitors under pressure once again with the Chairboys unable to get the ball away following a blocked Clarke shot. On 35, Chaplin curled a free-kick low towards the corner of Stryjek’s net but the keeper got down well to palm it wide. The Blues maintained their momentum and three minutes later took the lead. Davis whipped over a corner from the right and Hirst rose highest at the near post to nod his fourth goal in four games and his fifth since joining the club on loan in January before performing the golf celebration seen at Derby last week in front of an ecstatic Sir Bobby Robson Stand. Town went about adding to their lead with Clarke playing a superb ball in behind for Wes Burns, but the Welshman’s effort was blocked, then a minute later last season’s top scorer shot over.

But in the final scheduled minute, the Blues did double their lead. Burns brought the ball forward on the right and stopped, causing Chairboys skipper Joe Jacobson to slip, giving him time to pick out Chaplin, who had been given far too much space. The forward worked the ball onto his left foot and hit a low shot into the corner of the net with Stryjek motionless to claim his 21st goal of the season. Town might have made it 3-0 two minutes into injury time, Hirst reacting quickly to an under-hit back-pass and beating Stryjek to the ball but sending it the wrong side of the post. There was applause for the Blues at the break from the home support with their side deservedly in front. Town had made a strong start but faded a little midway through the half before showing renewed impetus prior to Hirst opening the scoring with his towering header. Chaplin’s goal once again showed the former Pompey man’s predatory instincts and his link-up with Burns to see the Blues into a very strong position at the break. Town began the second half as they had ended the first and in the opening minute Massimo Luongo worked his way to the byline on the left but saw his low cross turned behind. Seven minutes after the restart, Forino was shown the game’s first yellow card for shoving Burns on the touchline on the right. In the 53rd minute, Burns was played the ball in acres of space on the right but by the time it came down, Forino had been able to get across to cut out his cross to the similarly unmarked Hirst. Two minutes later, Jack Grimmer hit a shot from the edge of the area which looped into the air and into the previously untested Christian Walton’s arms. But on 57 the Blues went three in front. Clarke brought the ball forward from inside the Town half and exchanged passes with Broadhead before running into a tackle. The ball looped to Hirst, who played a ball to the right of the box from where Burns slammed a powerful low shot between Stryjek’s legs and into the net, the Wales international’s seventh goal of the season. Wycombe swapped Jacobson for Campbell following the goal and, with the Blues looking for their fourth, later replaced Freeman with De Barr. Hirst shot wide just after the hour, then on 68, and with the Sir Bobby Robson Stand in fine voice as news emerged that as it stood given results elsewhere the Blues were top of League One, Town made a quadruple change. Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst and Burns made way for Marcus Harness, Kyle Edwards, Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson with the departing players given a rousing send-off by the Blues’ support. On 70, Jackson almost reached a Davis cross from the left but Jason McCarthy bundled it behind, then two minutes later Cameron Burgess headed over from a Davis corner, but the Town support didn’t have to wait too much longer for their side’s fourth goal of the afternoon. Edwards broke forward and exchanged passes with Davis on the touchline before the former West Brom man was tripped by Scowen. Referee David Rock pointed straight to the spot. Ladapo took the penalty - perhaps his first touch of the ball since coming on - and hit it low to Stryjek’s right with the keeper diving the wrong way to claim his 17th goal of the season. Town swapped Luongo for Dominic Ball in the 78th minute, the Australian given a warm ovation as he left the field. With three minutes of scheduled time remaining, the Chairboys made a double change, Dominic Gape and Christie Ward replacing Scowen and Brandon Hanlan. Deep in injury time, Wing curled a free-kick over the bar and seconds later, referee Rock confirmed Town’s eighth win in a row. The Blues have only previously won eight in a row in the league once before, in 1953/54 as Scott Duncan led his side to the Division Three South title. Town last won eight in a row in all competitions as part of a club record nine-in-a-row during 1981/82 under Sir Bobby Robson. The clean sheets record is now up to nine and 866 minutes, while the Blues have scored 24 goals in that time. In addition to Town’s victory, results elsewhere went in the Blues’ favour with Sheffield Wednesday drawing 1-1 at Oxford, and dropping to third behind Town on goal difference as a result, and fourth-placed Barnsley losing 2-1 at Burton. Wednesday have now taken four points from their last 18 and are without a win in six, while the Tykes are six points behind the Blues. At one stage it looked like the Blues might end the afternoon top with Plymouth behind at Morecambe before eventually coming back to win 3-1. However, despite the Pilgrims’ result, the Easter period couldn’t have got off to a much better start for the Blues, who are in action at Cheltenham on Monday afternoon. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Jackson 69), Morsy (c), Luongo (Ball 78), Davis, Chaplin (Edwards 69), Broadhead (Harness 68), Hirst (Ladapo 68). Unused: Hladky, Donacien. Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Jacobson (c) (Campbell 58), Forino, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan (Ward 87), Freeman (De Barr 65), McCarthy, Scowen (Gape 87). Unused: Cartwright, Willis, Pattenden. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire). Att: 28,511 (Wycombe: 643).

Photo: Matchday Images



oldelsworthyfan added 17:11 - Apr 7

It gets better and better! 3

blueboy1981 added 17:11 - Apr 7

Another fantastic result, and clean sheet.

Well Done All - it has to be Game On now surely !

10

Nobbysnuts added 17:12 - Apr 7

Superb....now it really is in our hands.....weds dropping points again and Barnsley losing.....coyb...let's get this done. 10

Miaow added 17:12 - Apr 7

Absolutely fantastic result. I had us down to win 1-0 with Hirst getting the goal, so I at least got the right first goalscorer but I didn’t expect such an impressive scoreline! This run we’re on really is something special.



Also, a quick mention for Morsy. He is so consistent that I often don’t even think to praise him but he keeps us ticking over so well. An outstanding player to have.



We can do this! 🔵⚪️ 8

TimmyH added 17:13 - Apr 7

Well the dream run keeps on continuing...into the automatics and it's all in our hands, Chaplin and Hirst delivering the goods. I don't think too many of us saw this happening back in February (me included) but happy to be proved wrong - a way to go still.



Well done all! 9

carlgibbs13 added 17:14 - Apr 7

Fantastic day of results and another great performance. I’ve been slightly concerned lately that we are due a loss, but even if that does come, with game in game we will still be second.

Win our game in hand though and we should be home and dry.



Let’s keep going guys!!! 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:18 - Apr 7

Wow! Looked just as good with 5 subs on, sign of an incredibly strong squad. Great time to be a Blue, when could we last say that?! 2

Northstandveteran added 17:22 - Apr 7

Thanks TWTD for keeping me up to date in sunny Mallorca.

We are seemingly unstoppable!

Yep, include me in that group Timmy H.

How I'm enjoying being proved wrong.

7

Broganonthewing added 17:26 - Apr 7

Another brilliant performance, what is so frustrating is that my best mate lives in Plymouth and lives and breathes them, he just messaged me to tell that 4 of their last 7 games are at home, I so want to rub his nose in it!!! 1

thechangingman added 17:28 - Apr 7

And the Town go marching on, On, ON!!



This is turning into a truly WONDERFUL season, and KMcK truly the Right Manager for the RIGHT TIME!!!



With all other Town fans I am gonna be roaring us on to WIN THIS LEAGUE and start getting back to the Town so many of us used to know.



Count me in as a fully-fledged-believer, and see you all at London Road in a couple of weeks (although I couldn't get a ticket with the Town fans, I'll be cheering us on from the home end!!) 1

19781981twtd added 17:30 - Apr 7

Mersey legend ,clarke,Hirst ,Broardhead ,luongo inspirational signings,there is only one K McK 👊💙 1

EssexTractor added 17:43 - Apr 7

I had the “delight” of watching on Sky Tv 70 minutes of Millwall v Luton contenders of Championship Play offs - truly dreadful - then to Portman Rd to watch proper football being played

Have no fear if we go up

We simply must

Fabulous match

Individual and team performances that get better . 1

martin587 added 17:43 - Apr 7

Absolutely fantastic performance from everybody.We cannot ask for any more.It’s now in our hands.Just keep the momentum going lads and the promised land is nearly there.😊 0

blueboy1981 added 17:44 - Apr 7

Hands ready to go up if proved wrong either way in May - but Wins now will provide the answer.

So Yes, WINS are now a MUST, and surely in doing so we cross that ‘P’ line.

However, the realists amongst us realise it is ‘still there to be done’ - that Large Person isn’t able to Sing just yet … !! 2

therein61 added 17:51 - Apr 7

Great performance and atmosphere as the skipper said in the week it's one game at a time and to be in the top two(top at one time until Wednesday scored) is very well deserved after we pulled out of our blip, the crowd is worth a point both home and away so you lovely boys just keep getting the other 2!! were all in it together what a great club we have after so many dark years. C.O.Y.B. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:51 - Apr 7

This league is crazy! 8 wins on the trot, 9

Clean sheets in a row, most goals scored, least conceded and the least defeats and we are still not top. This is the most excited however about a town side I’ve been since the Burley days. Always been proud to support Town but never more than right now. 💙👍 2

BossMan added 17:53 - Apr 7

I've doubted McKenna all season but now we are back in the top 2 and it's in our hands. I'm not bothered by the title I just want out of tier 3 but on this form the title could well be an added bonus 1

chepstowblue added 17:53 - Apr 7

Incredible to think that we've picked up 14pts on Sheff Wed in the last six games. But now the dynamic changes. Whilst we appear to be an unstoppable juggernaut at present we now become the hunted and not the hunter, which strangely makes me more nervy than I have been for the past month or two. Sheff Wed's inevitable run to promotion ended abruptly, and whilst it's hard not to get excited at what's currently happening... my feet are still firmly grounded because of that. Astonishing all the same. 0

Rimsy added 17:55 - Apr 7

Superb performance. Ww tried to stifle us first half, but after the first goal it was a comprehensive display. Top 2 in the league at last looking what it should, us and Plymouth going up. 1

Bazza8564 added 17:59 - Apr 7

Very very good again, as Rimsy says first goal was everything but we stayed patient until then. Great to protect that clean sheet run and the boys look ready for more.

We keep saying it, its in our hands now but we must not get ahead of ourselves. All eyes on Mondays game now, every game is a cup final and Monday is vital we keep our foot on the throat whilst we can and maintain control 0

