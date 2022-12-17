|Ipswich Town 4 v 0 Wycombe Wanderers
SkyBet League One
Friday, 7th April 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Bloomfield: A Difficult Day
Friday, 7th Apr 2023 19:37
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield admitted his return to the club where he started his career and who he supported as a boy was tough, the Blues winning 4-0 to take their current run to eight successive league wins, equalling a club record.
George Hirst, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo from the penalty spot saw Town to the three points.
“It’s been a difficult day,” Bloomfield admitted. “They have been on a really good run and I thought some of the football they played was fantastic, but today has been a really tough day for us.
“We needed to strike the right balance between trying to contain Ipswich whilst showing what we can do.
“We had things that we wanted to do that we could have done slightly better, and at times, we should have done better.
“Unfortunately, we have run into a very good team. The recruiting they did was near on perfect. They were lacking goals so they went out and strengthened and it is showing.
“They are a very good team and they want to be fighting at the top of the table, so it’s important to not focus on what the opposition has done, but this is a tough day.”
He added: “I’ve told the boys that today doesn’t define us. It’s how we react that does that. We have to put it right and get the win on Monday.
“The boys really care. They’re down because they want to achieve for this club. We learn a lot about ourselves in tough moments. It’s time to stand up and be counted and show we want to get in the top six. It has to come on Monday.”
Photo: TWTD
