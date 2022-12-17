Bloomfield: A Difficult Day

Friday, 7th Apr 2023 19:37 Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield admitted his return to the club where he started his career and who he supported as a boy was tough, the Blues winning 4-0 to take their current run to eight successive league wins, equalling a club record. George Hirst, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo from the penalty spot saw Town to the three points. “It’s been a difficult day,” Bloomfield admitted. “They have been on a really good run and I thought some of the football they played was fantastic, but today has been a really tough day for us. “We needed to strike the right balance between trying to contain Ipswich whilst showing what we can do. “We had things that we wanted to do that we could have done slightly better, and at times, we should have done better. “Unfortunately, we have run into a very good team. The recruiting they did was near on perfect. They were lacking goals so they went out and strengthened and it is showing. “They are a very good team and they want to be fighting at the top of the table, so it’s important to not focus on what the opposition has done, but this is a tough day.” An honest assessment of today's 4-0 defeat by Matt Bloomfield, who urges players and supporters to unite and give everything to get back to winning ways on Monday.#Chairboys pic.twitter.com/EHoVrmrrvD — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) April 7, 2023 He added: “I’ve told the boys that today doesn’t define us. It’s how we react that does that. We have to put it right and get the win on Monday. “The boys really care. They’re down because they want to achieve for this club. We learn a lot about ourselves in tough moments. It’s time to stand up and be counted and show we want to get in the top six. It has to come on Monday.”

bluelad7 added 19:48 - Apr 7

We did look good, we are gonna win them all now. 1

Bazza8564 added 20:15 - Apr 7

Everyone seems to think its all done already, it should be, but Monday is huge, we lose that game we lose all the momentum so one at a time guys and gals, this our time 0

ArnieM added 20:36 - Apr 7

I hope the players don’t get complacent. Now us NOT the time to think “ we’ve done it”…. We’ve achieved absolutely nothing yet. Let’s try and keep our feet on the ground…. Please! 0

