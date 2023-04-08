Dozzell and Milton on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 09:21 Blues legends Jason Dozzell and Simon Milton will be among the guests on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime (12-2pm). Connor Bennett is hosting the show for the rest of the season and will be joined by Tractor Boy with legend-in-residence Terry Butcher and TWTD’s Phil Ham taking a Saturday off before returning next week. Dozzell and Milton were members of the last Town team to carry off a division title, the old Second Division in 1991/92, claiming a place in the first Premier League season as a result. Milton is now running the Futurestars charity and is a club ambassador, while Dozzell is appearing an Evening With event at Rushmere Golf Club on Thursday 22nd June with tickets selling fast. Also in the studio will be Richard Woodward from the Blue Monday Podcast and members of MANvFAT Ipswich, one of whom has lost 40kg in weight. What did you think of yesterday’s 4-0 hammering of Wycombe Wanderers? Can they make it nine wins in a row at Cheltenham on Monday? Do you now believe that Town will win automatic promotion? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photos: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments