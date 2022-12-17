Former Blues Boss McCarthy Leaves Blackpool
Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 11:46
Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor have left their roles with Blackpool after less than three months.
McCarthy, 64, was handed the reins at Bloomfield Road on January 19th following Michael Appleton’s sacking but has failed to improve the Tangerines’ fortunes, winning two, drawing three and losing nine of his 14 games in charge.
The Seasiders sit second bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety with six games left to play.
A statement on the Lancastrians’ official website reads: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the club by mutual consent.
“With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed.
“The club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”
McCarthy added: “After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club.
“I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”
U23s coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge for the rest of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]