Former Blues Boss McCarthy Leaves Blackpool

Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 11:46 Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor have left their roles with Blackpool after less than three months. McCarthy, 64, was handed the reins at Bloomfield Road on January 19th following Michael Appleton’s sacking but has failed to improve the Tangerines’ fortunes, winning two, drawing three and losing nine of his 14 games in charge. The Seasiders sit second bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety with six games left to play. A statement on the Lancastrians’ official website reads: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the club by mutual consent. “With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed. “The club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.” McCarthy added: “After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club. “I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.” U23s coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge for the rest of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



martin587 added 12:04 - Apr 8

Sorry but is this of interest to Ipswich supporters now. 0

arc added 12:08 - Apr 8

I feel sorry for Mick and Terry—two good men. And I really don't see what Blackpool hope to achieve by this—the mania for sacking managers is getting sillier by the week. 0

Stu_boy added 12:31 - Apr 8

Perhaps blackpool want a more entertaining brand of football to entice fans to watch. Clearly hasnt worked for firefighter mick who will probably just retire along with his exciting style of play 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments