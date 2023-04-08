Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Quartet in Team of the Week
Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 13:49

Boss Kieran McKenna, Leif Davis, Wes Burns and George Hirst have all been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following yesterday’s 4-0 home thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers.

Davis claimed an assist for Hirst’s goal, while the on-loan Leicester striker and the Wales international grabbed a goal and an assist apiece.

Also in the select XI is former Blues striker David McGoldrick, now with Derby.


Photo: Matchday Images



