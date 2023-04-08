Quartet in Team of the Week
Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 13:49
Boss Kieran McKenna, Leif Davis, Wes Burns and George Hirst have all been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following yesterday’s 4-0 home thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers.
Davis claimed an assist for Hirst’s goal, while the on-loan Leicester striker and the Wales international grabbed a goal and an assist apiece.
Also in the select XI is former Blues striker David McGoldrick, now with Derby.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]