Godfrey Nets Twice For England U19s

Saturday, 8th Apr 2023 17:54

Midfielder Freya Godfrey scored twice for the England U19s in a 5-2 victory over Belarus in a European Championships qualifier in Nyon, Switzerland this afternoon.

Godfrey, 17, netted in the 11th and 26th minutes before being subbed on the hour as the Young Lionesses comfortably won their second group game.

On Wednesday, Godfrey, who joined the Blues on dual registration terms from Arsenal in September, started and played the first 73 minutes of England’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia, also in Nyon.

The Young Lionesses are second in the group behind leaders Spain, who have a 100 per cent record, who they meet on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Town central defender Megan Wearing, 18, was an unused sub as Scotland’s U19s smashed Liechtenstein 7-0 in a European Championships qualifier in Tirana, Albania this afternoon.

On Wednesday, Wearing played the full 90 minutes as the Scots beat the hosts 5-0, also in Tirana.

The Scotland youngsters will finish top the three-team group with the Albanians and Liechtenstein still to meet in the final game.





Photo: Ross Halls