Harness Starts as Broadhead Drops Out

Monday, 10th Apr 2023 14:18 Town have made one enforced change for this afternoon’s game at Cheltenham with Marcus Harness coming in for Nathan Broadhead, who suffered a knock to the ankle he twisted at Derby during Friday’s 4-0 home win against Wycombe Wanderers. The Blues, who last won at Cheltenham in 1938, are otherwise unchanged as they look to equal an EFL record of nine wins in a row without conceding previously only achieved by Stockport in 2006/07. Town, who have kept nine clean sheets in a row, will also be out to match the 1981/82 side’s club record of nine victories on the bounce in all competitions and create a new club record of nine successive wins in the league. The Robins make three changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Lincoln on Friday with Lewis Freestone, Will Goodwin and Elliot Bonds coming into the team for Caleb Taylor, Aidan Keena and Glen Rea, who all drop to the bench alongside one-time Blues youngster Charlie Brown. Cheltenham: Southwood, Long (c), Bradbury, Freestone, Broom, Sercombe, Bonds, Williams, Olayinka, May, Goodwin. Subs: MacDonald, Taylor, Ferry, Keena, Perry, Rea, Brown. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Humphreys, Edwards, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Nomore4 added 14:34 - Apr 10

Harness starts for any other team in this league week in week out 0

19781981twtd added 14:41 - Apr 10

Broardhead will be missed but squad strength should see us through this one ,a nervy 1.0 or 2.1 win to us?. 0

TimmyH added 14:46 - Apr 10

Had a feeling Harness was going to start today...been a bit underwhelming this year, when was the last time he scored? should have enough to win this but a bit of weather out there, hope it's not as blowy and rainy as it is here which could level things up a bit. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments