Harness Starts as Broadhead Drops Out
Monday, 10th Apr 2023 14:18
Town have made one enforced change for this afternoon’s game at Cheltenham with Marcus Harness coming in for Nathan Broadhead, who suffered a knock to the ankle he twisted at Derby during Friday’s 4-0 home win against Wycombe Wanderers.
The Blues, who last won at Cheltenham in 1938, are otherwise unchanged as they look to equal an EFL record of nine wins in a row without conceding previously only achieved by Stockport in 2006/07.
Town, who have kept nine clean sheets in a row, will also be out to match the 1981/82 side’s club record of nine victories on the bounce in all competitions and create a new club record of nine successive wins in the league.
The Robins make three changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Lincoln on Friday with Lewis Freestone, Will Goodwin and Elliot Bonds coming into the team for Caleb Taylor, Aidan Keena and Glen Rea, who all drop to the bench alongside one-time Blues youngster Charlie Brown.
Cheltenham: Southwood, Long (c), Bradbury, Freestone, Broom, Sercombe, Bonds, Williams, Olayinka, May, Goodwin. Subs: MacDonald, Taylor, Ferry, Keena, Perry, Rea, Brown.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Humphreys, Edwards, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).
Photo: Matchday Images
