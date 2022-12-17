Cheltenham Town 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Monday, 10th Apr 2023 17:08 Town’s winning and clean sheet runs came to an end and the Blues missed out on a chance to go top as Cheltenham netted six minutes from time to grab a 1-1 draw at Whaddon Road. Conor Chaplin put Town, who are down to third, ahead in the 64th minute with his 22nd goal of the season but Alfie May claimed an equaliser for the Robins on 84 with the Blues having previously looked to be seeing the game out for a ninth successive win. Town made one enforced change from Friday’s 4–0 home victory over Wycombe with Marcus Harness coming in for Nathan Broadhead, who suffered a knock to the ankle he twisted after being tackled from behind at Derby during the game against the Chairboys. The Robins made three changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Lincoln on Friday with Lewis Freestone, Will Goodwin and Elliot Bonds coming into the team for Caleb Taylor, Aidan Keena and Glen Rea, who all dropped to the bench alongside one-time Blues youngster Charlie Brown. In windy conditions, the Blues started on the front foot and went close to going in front in the sixth minute, Harness playing in Harry Clarke on the right of the box but the former Arsenal man’s cross was just beyond George Hirst and the ball was nodded behind Ryan Broom. From the resultant corner, Clarke looped a header over, off a defender the Town fans behind the goal claimed, but referee Sebastian Stockbridge felt otherwise. Moments later, Tom Bradbury became the first player to get his name in Stockbridge’s book for holding on to Hirst’s shirt even after the official had blown his whistle. In the aftermath of the free-kick, skipper Sam Morsy hit a low shot through to home keeper Luke Southwood. In the ninth minute Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott joined his player in the book for continuing his protests regarding Bradbury’s caution. Two minutes later, Christian Walton was forced into his first save of the game, diving down to his right to save Freestone’s header from Liam Sercombe’s right-sided corner. On 16, with the Blues having been a little disjointed with the wind having an impact, Burns burst away on the right before hitting a low shot which failed to trouble Southwood. Three minutes later, Town created their first real opening. Hirst laid the ball off to Chaplin on the edge of the box and the Blues’ 21-goal top scorer back-heeled it into the path of Harness, who scraped his shot well wide when he will feel he should have done better. In the 20th minute, Burns was sent away on the right and cut across, probably towards Hirst, but Chaplin awkwardly shot well over. There was a big scare for the Blues in the 23rd minute when James Olayinka found his way past a number of Town players and into the area before finding May, March’s League One Player of the Month, on the left of the box from where he sent across a low ball which just went past the far post with no one able to add the final touch and end the Blues’ lengthy spell without conceding. Moments later, May smashed a low 30-yard free-kick well wide. After a controversial incident in the Town half in which referee Stockbridge gave a handball against the Robins when the ball had clearly struck one-time Robins loanee Cameron Burgess’s hand, the Blues had the ball in the net, Hirst tapping home Leif Davis’s low cross but with the linesman’s flag having been raised against the former Leeds man as he chased Morsy’s ball down the left. In the 33rd minute, Hirst shot from the right of the area through to Southwood with the Blues continuing to prod and probe while dominating possession.

Three minutes later, Morsy was booked for a foul on Olayinka inside the centre circle, the Town captain’s 10th yellow card of the season and first since February 25th but with it now taking 15 to warrant a suspension. The Blues’ goal came under threat in the 40th minute when Goodwin won the ball from Davis on the right and gave it to Broom, who played a low cross into the box with the Town defence hesitant but Luke Woolfenden smashed behind with May lurking. A minute later, Town broke forward to the other end, Hirst feeding Chaplin on the edge of the box but the former Pompey man scuffed wide. Ben Williams shot well over from distance for the Robins after a long throw had been cleared as the half moved into its penultimate minute. In two minutes of injury time, Massimo Luongo sought to bundle his way into the area but his stabbed effort was easy for Southwood. Seconds before the whistle, Town should have taken the lead. Davis sent over a long throw from the left, Clarke flicked on, it caught a defender and landed at the unmarked Burns’s feet but the Welshman shot too close to Southwood when he should have scored. The game had followed the expected pattern with the Blues dominating but with Cheltenham putting up stiff resistance and causing Town a few problems, while the wind had also hampered Kieran McKenna’s men at times. The Blues, who had taken their time without conceding to 911 minutes, had created two big opportunities, Harness’s scuffed effort and Burns’s miss just before the break. Both sides made changes ahead of the second half, Kyle Edwards taking over from Harness for the Blues and Taylor Perry taking over from Sercombe for the home team. Cheltenham won an early corner following which Olayinka crossed from the right and home skipper Sean Long headed wide. However, referee Stockbridge gave a corner much to the annoyance of the Town fans and players. After weathering another corner and a long throw from the home side, Town threatened for the first time since the break, but Chaplin scuffed wide from the edge of the area with Town’s shooting having been poor all afternoon. On 59, a corner on the left was played to Morsy on the edge of the box from where the Egypt international clipped a cross towards the far post but just over Burgess. A minute later the Blues hit the woodwork. Edwards brought the ball forward from deep and played it to Hirst to his left on the edge of the box from where the on-loan Leicester man curled a shot which beat Southwood but struck the bar. Edwards was making an increasing impact and in the 62nd minute, the former West Brom man burst forward before curling a shot wide. Cheltenham made a double change ahead of the goalkick, Keena and Taylor replacing Freestone and Goodwin. Two minutes later, the Blues took the lead. Clarke sent over a long throw from the right, it missed everyone and landed at Chaplin’s feet and the forward gratefully tapped home his 22nd goal of the season - and third in three games - with Southwood not moving to send the 1,509 fans behind the goal wild chanting ‘We are top of the league’ with results elsewhere going in the Blues’ favour. Town went looking for another goal, Hirst shooting over in the 68th minute from the edge of the area. Cheltenham swapped Williams for Will Ferry on 70, then Town switched Hirst and Burns for Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson two minutes later. The former Accrington man might have doubled the Blues’ lead on 78 when a Davis free-kick from the right was knocked down to him but his effort bounced into the ground and over. Town were looking comfortable as the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Edwards shooting through to Southwood on 82 having been fed in by Chaplin on the left of the box. However, two minutes later, the Robins levelled and ended the Blues’ long run without conceding at 949 minutes. Walton came out of his goal to deal with a Broom long ball down the middle challenging with sub Keena with the wind holding it up in the air, but without getting anything on it. The ball ran loose to May with the keeper out of his goal and the forward took a touch before slamming his 17th goal of the season into the net. Town set about restoring their advantage in the remaining minutes. Moments before the fourth official indicated five additional minutes, Janoi Donacien took over from Davis, who had undergone treatment earlier in the half, with Clarke moving to the left. The Blues huffed and puffed in injury time as they looked for a winning goal but it was Cheltenham fans cheering at the whistle. A frustrating afternoon for Town who looked to have done the hard part when Chaplin put them in front. From there, they looked to be seeing the game out comfortably until the probably wind-affected error which led to the goal with Walton having no need to come for the ball with Woolfenden there to challenge with Keena. The result means Town are still to win at Whaddon Road since 1938 and haven’t beaten Cheltenham in the last two seasons in League One. The Blues miss out on a chance to go top and are now third with Plymouth having lost 2-0 at home to Lincoln, while Sheffield Wednesday return to the top having beaten Accrington 3-0 at Hillsborough. The run of wins ended at eight and clean sheets at nine but the Blues are still unbeaten in 13. Town are next in action at home to Charlton Athletic next Saturday. Cheltenham: Southwood, Long (c), Bradbury, Freestone (Keena 62), Broom, Sercombe (Perry 46), Bonds, Williams (Ferry 70), Olayinka, May, Goodwin (Taylor 62). Unused: MacDonald, Rea, Brown. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Jackson 72), Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Harness (Edwards 46), Hirst (Ladapo 72). Unused: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Humphreys. Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear). Att: 5,445 (1,509).

Photo: Pagepix



Saxonblue74 added 17:11 - Apr 10

Frustrating afternoon with the game ruined by the wind. Not our best today, but I guess it had to come sometime. Fortunately Plymouth lost. Still in our hands so disappointing, but not disastrous 9

Newtonboy74 added 17:12 - Apr 10

Umros added 17:13 - Apr 10

Shame, poor draw in reality, goalkeeping of pre Christmas from otherwise reliable keeper. It was going to happen, win run and clean sheets but don’t want to be that good for nothing hoofers from Cheltenham cost is promotion with four points dropped over seasons. Not beaten them in two seasons aaagghhhh! 3

TimmyH added 17:13 - Apr 10

Well that was one of 'those' games - most of the possession, territory and chances but only 1 goal and sometimes that's not enough as we've found out. No surprise Chaplin was on the sheet again but should have scored another 2 at least with Burns and particularly a continuing out of form Harness fluffing their lines. Cheltenham did nothing 2nd half other than with the help of Walton they managed to score.



So a bit of an opportunity missed today with Plymouth losing and could have been a point up on Wednesday with a game in hand. BIG test now is with our records gone how we'll react...lots of twists and turns to come folks. 11

IvorFeeling added 17:13 - Apr 10

Not to be today and in tough conditions a game we should have one but 2pts per game over Easter is promotion form.



Yes we know it was Walton’s fault but let’s not forget 2 penalty saves so move on from it.



Still in our hands and roll-on next Saturday.



6

bluechelmsford9 added 17:13 - Apr 10

Cheltenham not an easy place to go - just ask Wednesday. We go again on Saturday against Charlton. COYB! 5

cooper4england added 17:13 - Apr 10

Only time will tell how bad an afternoon this has been. Level on points at the end of the season with our two closest rivals and we win it. -1

Only time will tell how bad an afternoon this has been. Level on points at the end of the season with our two closest rivals and we win it. 1

Tractorboy58 added 17:14 - Apr 10

Played well, crazy goal to concede but we are still looking strong and favourites for promotion COYB !! 3

budgieplucker added 17:14 - Apr 10



Whilst we have no reason to be negative after that magnificent run of wins but the sheer and utter frustration of allowing ourselves to be turned over by a pub team and four times now we haven’t beaten them. We were scrappy and yes the wind and pitch were awful, but Kyle Edwards please get an end product, yes you were 100% better than the awful Marcus Harness, but unless we punish sides when it matters, we had enough chances but so hesitant. Jackson had little to offer when on occasions you felt he could burn the fullback but again no end delivery. We had chance to take pole position and be in a commanding position. When someone like Lincoln does us a big favour we fail to take advantage of it!!! Undoubtedly we were always going to drop some points between now and the end of the season maybe draws at Barnsley and Peterborough which would be decent results but I can’t help think that Cheltenham may just end up destroying our season by taking two points out of six against a poor side!!!! I just hope that disaster by Christian Walton does also not prove the turning point for the next 6 games like his awful handling in the Charlton away match. 1

Nobbysnuts added 17:16 - Apr 10

Poor result...not beaten Cheltenham in two seasons.....chance missed to go top...what was Walton doing. Crucial 2 points dropped. Lose at Barnsley and we are chasing again. Saying that Charlton at home is now looking like a tough game. 4

DaGremloid added 17:16 - Apr 10

Bother. That wasn't supposed to happen. 4

blueboy1981 added 17:16 - Apr 10

Just when we needed it least !!

Could see this being a Banana Skin - and it was !! 4

midastouch added 17:16 - Apr 10

Feel pig sick, top of the live table, and then down to 3rd! It's been a hell of a run, so you can't fault the team, as they really have played some lovely football in recent weeks that we've all thoroughly enjoyed. It's still a huge shame we couldn't see it out today, and it hurts. The games away to Peterborough and Barnsley worry me. Hopefully Plymouth will self-destruct, as we might well need some favours from elsewhere! 5

RobITFC added 17:17 - Apr 10

Looked like a penalty to Cheltenham last few seconds ? did we get away with one there ? 0

Marinersnose added 17:17 - Apr 10

An away point is good but after being in a winning position late into the game it’s disappointing. We have been on a fantastic run so we can’t complain however this is the type of game we need to be winning. Many tougher games to come where a point will be harder to get. Bounce back against Charlton hopefully with a full strength side 9

martin587 added 17:18 - Apr 10

Just one of those things.Cannot blame anybody.It’s all to play for and now in our hands.Team played well under tricky conditions but mustn’t blame the weather.Regroup and off we go again on Saturday.Great support once again so well done all. 5

jas0999 added 17:19 - Apr 10

Although a disappointing and frustrating result, in a game we should have seen out, it’s by no means a disaster. A reminder also of the fine margins in football. A few minutes from being top of the table to being outside the top two again. Having said that, a point away is much better than a home loss ( Plymouth). There will be twists and turns. Today we weren’t great, but really ought to have won the game with the chances we had.



Goes without saying we do need to win at home to Charlton now.



Harness looked well off the pace today. 8

DaGremloid added 17:19 - Apr 10

chopra777 added 17:21 - Apr 10

Very difficult to unravel that game. We bided our time got the goal and continued to press. Credit to Cheltenham for holding firm and crumbling. Pity the winning run ended. We can regroup in the knowledge we still have the extra game over Sheffield. But with the wind effecting the game in many ways. We are Ipswich and we will succeed. Cannot name our best player. But Morsey worked his socks off again. Booked, are we bothered NO. Best result of the day Plymouth 0 Lincoln 2 . 4

Gforce added 17:22 - Apr 10

Gutted not to win that one,which would have put us top.

Badly missed Broadhead today,Harness gave his all ,but I'm afraid not in the same class as Nathan.I truly believe with Broady on the pitch today, we would have won,he's that good.

On the plus side,all is not lost only a point behind Plymouth and 2 behind Wednesday with a game in hand.

On Saturday Wednesday go to Burton (fairly decent at home) and Plymouth have a tricky trip to their local rivals Exeter,so the picture will hopefully look very different again, come Saturday.night. 4

Bert added 17:22 - Apr 10

Oh dear, not what anyone wanted but a combination of wind and poor judgement gifted Cheltenham a goal they never looked like scoring in the second half. We should not have a go at Walton as he has earned us massive points this season. This game and Peterborough away were always going to be tricky but automatic spot is still there for the taking if Plymouth can capitulate at home like they did today and Wednesday are far from the team they were. Perhaps we needed a reality check. On the other hand perhaps today we needed to be sharper in front of goal. Time we tell so let's stuff Charlton on Saturday. 5

OliveR16 added 17:23 - Apr 10

We're not so good in fog, and now apparently in wind. Good job the summer's coming! 3

Mariner1974 added 17:25 - Apr 10

Been a great winning & clean sheet run. By far the best team again today, and just done by one of those League One Windy Day in Cheltenham moments. Enough chances to have finished them off by then, but always a chance as we know from earlier in the season, if you don't grab that two goal advantage. Team was strong and streets ahead again today. Let's show that again on Saturday at Porters against Charlton. The boys have really grabbed the chance to show they are the best team in the division, and have been brilliant in the past couple of months. Chalk this one off, and get back in the groove, as Plymouth and Sheff Weds wobble. Onwards and upwards! 5

SpiritOfJohn added 17:25 - Apr 10

Firstly, a fantastic achievement to go 950 minutes until conceding the equalising goal today. Plymouth's 2-0 defeat at home leaves us in a strong position for the run-in. Everything still to play for! 4

