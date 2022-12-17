Elliott: I'm Disappointed Not to Have Won It

Monday, 10th Apr 2023 18:45 Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott was disappointed not to have taken all three points from his side’s 1-1 draw with the Blues at Whaddon Road. Alfie May netted in the 84th minute to grab the point for the Robins, Conor Chaplin having given the Blues the lead 10 minutes earlier. Asked if the draw was a fair result, Elliott told GloucestershireLive: “Possibly. If I am honest, I am disappointed not to have won it. Pleased with a point, really pleased with the performance, the atmosphere and everything. “Their goal was really soft. For a really good team and the vein of form and what they've been doing to teams, they created very little. “They had a good opening in the first, but we had two or three really good openings ourselves in the first half, so on the balance of the game and chances and the goal we conceded, I am disappointed not to have got all three points. “Really disappointing that we conceded from a set play and in fairness to them, they are really efficient on sets. But for all the talent and attacking quality they have in their squad, it's a disappointing way to concede. “We obviously haven't made the first contact and then it's landed middle of the box and Chaplin's managed to get a side foot on it, so, yes, a soft one.” Reflecting on the highlights of his team’s display, which sees them stay 16th but move eight points clear of the relegation zone, he added: “Against a really good attacking set-up, we were diligent and organised and we limited them to very little. “It wasn't passive by any stretch, we went after them and we were bold in the way we went after them and we carried our own threat. “We played some really good stuff on turnover, we looked effective and like we had a cutting edge. “We made several chances and we had to show real character to come from behind and take a point because they hadn't conceded for nine goals so it would have been easy to be disheartened, but we didn’t. “The team stayed with it, the crowd stayed with it and it ended up being up being an enjoyable afternoon for most people.”

htb added 18:47 - Apr 10

Deluded 3

Fixed_It added 18:53 - Apr 10

WHAT?! 1

Suffolktractor added 18:58 - Apr 10

We weren’t at our best, but this man was watching a different game to the rest of us. 2

Bert added 19:02 - Apr 10

Really ? These are words for the home media. Apart from two chances in the first half they did very little in the second half other than defend. Their manager obviously hasn’t looked at the stats. That said, they are a plucky team with a one trick poney on most days. 0

runaround added 19:03 - Apr 10

There was only one team who deserved the 3 points and it wasn’t Cheltenham. Yes they worked hard but didn’t do anywhere near enough to win with their anti-football 0

Umros added 19:06 - Apr 10

9 days too late for April fools ….. 0

blueboy1981 added 19:07 - Apr 10

Credit to them - they took 2 points away from us.

Did we expect to Win before we arrived ? - after a fantastic run of results ?

Mark me down as you will, but these are Teams we HAVE to beat, if we want to compete at a higher level and maintain that.

Conditions are to some degree a leveller - but just compare the structure and set up of both Clubs for a second ?

David v Goliath in every sense - if ever there was one.

In such situations it’s about Mental Strength and Focus - Did we have both today ? - or do we seem to forget that against such Teams … ??

Only Asking …. !!! -1

Rozeeboy74 added 19:14 - Apr 10

I'm glad those of you that saw the game think this man is deluded. I know stats don't say everything, but 7 to 23 shots and 3 to 9 on target? 0

SamWhiteUK added 19:22 - Apr 10

Created very little? Is he mental? 0

