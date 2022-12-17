Player of the Year Voting Open
Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 09:54
Voting is now open for the Town Player of the Year award, the ITFC Supporters Club has announced.
The winner will be announced at the final home game of the season against Exeter City on Saturday 29th April in conjunction with the traditional players’ lap of honour.
In previous years the Supporters Club has staged an event where the Harwich Rosebowl was handed to the winner along with the award of other trophies but so more fans can see the presentation and pay tribute, this season it will take place at the game.
Voting runs from today until midnight on Tuesday 18th April. You can cast your vote here.
Last year, the Supporters Club received more than 10,000 votes with Wes Burns the winner and Janoi Donacien the runner-up.
Photo: Matchday Images
