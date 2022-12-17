Player of the Year Voting Open

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 09:54 Voting is now open for the Town Player of the Year award, the ITFC Supporters Club has announced. The winner will be announced at the final home game of the season against Exeter City on Saturday 29th April in conjunction with the traditional players’ lap of honour. In previous years the Supporters Club has staged an event where the Harwich Rosebowl was handed to the winner along with the award of other trophies but so more fans can see the presentation and pay tribute, this season it will take place at the game. Voting runs from today until midnight on Tuesday 18th April. You can cast your vote here. Last year, the Supporters Club received more than 10,000 votes with Wes Burns the winner and Janoi Donacien the runner-up.

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 09:59 - Apr 11

Can we have 5 or 6 winners this year please? 0

IvorFeeling added 10:16 - Apr 11

You are right MillsTash such a great bunch this year.

Morsy so consistent, Chappers a fox in the box and as slippery as an eel to catch, Davis the assist machine, Burgess now the rock in defence, Walton for saving two pens and the number of clean sheets and then we could have a mini comp for 2023 player of the season. Happy days and long may it continue!



For the record I vote for Davis who we can add to the recent list of full backs that have come through PR and destined to play in the PL, hopefully with us :-)









0

Scuzzer added 10:42 - Apr 11

Chappers for me. 0

