Former Blue Hunt Interim-Manager at Reading
Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 11:33
Former Blues forward Noel Hunt has been named interim-manager of Reading for the rest of the season following the sacking of Paul Ince.
Hunt, 40, has been working as the U21s coach with the Royals, who are third bottom of the Championship, are without a win in eight matches and last week were deducted six points for failing to keep to a business plan agreed with the EFL following an earlier breach of FFP rules.
The former Irish international was with the Blues in the 2014/15 season, initially on loan from Leeds, scoring three goals - including his famous last-gasp debut winner away against Saturday’s opponents Charlton - in three starts and nine sub appearances.
Photo: Action Images
