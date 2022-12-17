Former Blue Hunt Interim-Manager at Reading

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 11:33 Former Blues forward Noel Hunt has been named interim-manager of Reading for the rest of the season following the sacking of Paul Ince. Hunt, 40, has been working as the U21s coach with the Royals, who are third bottom of the Championship, are without a win in eight matches and last week were deducted six points for failing to keep to a business plan agreed with the EFL following an earlier breach of FFP rules. The former Irish international was with the Blues in the 2014/15 season, initially on loan from Leeds, scoring three goals - including his famous last-gasp debut winner away against Saturday’s opponents Charlton - in three starts and nine sub appearances.



Photo: Action Images



MickMillsTash added 11:42 - Apr 11

A**

It is the law that any article about Noel Hunt mentions that Charlton away game.

Riotous celebrations.

Here a Hunt, There a Hunt .. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:44 - Apr 11

So the board and the club fail to adhere to the financial stipulations, the 6 points are deducted leaving them up sh*t creek, and Ince gets the sack?

Feels to me like a complete farce 0

Marcus added 11:56 - Apr 11

I'm sure he has the right character to be a great coach. Hopefully will get some valuable experience and progress. Reading is in a mess at the moment so it really is a chance to shine. 0

