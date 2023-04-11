Greyhound to Donate 50p a Pint to Ipswich Town Foundation

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 11:55 The Greyhound, a popular pre-match venue for many a Town fan, will be donating 50p from every pint sold during lunchtime before Saturday’s home game against Charlton Athletic to the Ipswich Town Foundation. The Addicks’ visit is the club’s annual Foundation Fixture with the aim to raise awareness of and funds for the Blues’ community work. Town themselves will be collecting around Portman Road, donating 50p from each home match ticket sold, £1 from every programme, 10 per cent of profits from Planet Blue and 20 per cent of profits from the FanZone bar. Greyhound landlord Dan Lightfoot (pictured above left), who hopes other pubs around town will join his initiative, said: “The Foundation does an excellent job in the area. As a popular pub with fans before and after Ipswich games, we wanted to do our bit to support it. “We’re pledging 50p from every pint sold before kick-off – and we sell an awful lot of beer on matchdays!” In addition to the 50p from every pint, staff at The Greyhound will be passing around collection buckets. Dan Palfrey (above right), director of the Ipswich Town Foundation, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Greyhound for its generous support. The pub is a firm favourite with Ipswich fans and a great supporter of the football club.” Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: “A dedicated matchday for the Foundation allows us to highlight the vital work it undertakes every day in our local community.”

