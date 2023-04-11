Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Davis Nominated For FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season
Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 12:03

Town left-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season.

The 23-year-old has been a key player in Kieran McKenna’s side during 2022/23 having joined the Blues from Leeds for £1 million in the summer.

Davis is nominated alongside defenders from across the world with supporters able to vote here.



Photo: Matchday Images



