Davis Nominated For FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 12:03

Town left-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season.

The 23-year-old has been a key player in Kieran McKenna’s side during 2022/23 having joined the Blues from Leeds for £1 million in the summer.

Davis is nominated alongside defenders from across the world with supporters able to vote here.









Photo: Matchday Images