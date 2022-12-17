McKenna and Humphreys Nominated For EFL Awards
Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 12:20
Blues boss Kieran McKenna and midfielder Cameron Humphreys have been nominated for the EFL League One Manager of the Season and EFL League One Young Player of the Season awards.
McKenna, 36, who carried off the March Manager of the Month gong, has enjoyed a hugely successful first full season at Town with the Blues sitting third in the League One table, a point behind Plymouth in second and two off leaders Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand on the Owls.
The Northern Irishman, who took charge at Town in December 2021, is nominated alongside Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.
Humphreys, 19, has firmly established himself as a member of the first-team squad this season, making 19 starts in all competitions and seven sub appearances, scoring three goals.
Also nominated are Charlton's Jes Rak-Sakyi and Plymouth's on-loan Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba.
The winners will be announced at the EFL Awards evening on Sunday 23rd April where the EFL Teams of the Season will also be revealed. The full list of awards and nominees can be found here.
Photos: Pagepix/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]