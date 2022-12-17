McKenna and Humphreys Nominated For EFL Awards

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 12:20

Blues boss Kieran McKenna and midfielder Cameron Humphreys have been nominated for the EFL League One Manager of the Season and EFL League One Young Player of the Season awards.

McKenna, 36, who carried off the March Manager of the Month gong, has enjoyed a hugely successful first full season at Town with the Blues sitting third in the League One table, a point behind Plymouth in second and two off leaders Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand on the Owls.

The Northern Irishman, who took charge at Town in December 2021, is nominated alongside Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Humphreys, 19, has firmly established himself as a member of the first-team squad this season, making 19 starts in all competitions and seven sub appearances, scoring three goals.

Also nominated are Charlton's Jes Rak-Sakyi and Plymouth's on-loan Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba.

The winners will be announced at the EFL Awards evening on Sunday 23rd April where the EFL Teams of the Season will also be revealed. The full list of awards and nominees can be found here.





Photos: Pagepix/Matchday Images

Miaow added 12:30 - Apr 11

Wonderful recognition. 0