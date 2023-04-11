Humphreys and Camara in U21s at Bristol City

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 12:46

Cameron Humphreys and Panutche Camara are in the the U21s team facing Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins second.

Bristol City: Wiles-Richards, Leeson, Wood, Backwell, Idehen (c), Bell, Francois, Acey, Thomas, Morrison, Palmer-Houlden. Subs: Dunca, Clarke, Churchley, Rose, Owers.

Town: Williamson, Carr, H Barbrook (c), Lavin, Trialist, Humphreys, Camara, Foyo, Morgan, Chirewa, Ayinde. Subs: Ridd, Ayoola, O'Neill, Trialist, Haddoch.





Photo: Pagepix