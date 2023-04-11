Ten-Man U21s Lose at Bristol City

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 16:15

Town’s U21s were beaten 4-1 to Bristol City at Ashton Gate earlier this afternoon having been reduced to 10 men.

An own goal gave the Blues the lead in the fifth minute but Sebastian Palmer-Houlden hit back for the home side with his first of the afternoon on 19.

Palmer-Houlden’s second gave the Robins the lead six minutes after the restart, before Town were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when skipper Harry Barbrook (pictured) was shown a second yellow card and then a red for a late tackle on Harry Leeson.

Oliver Thomas made it 3-1 on 70, then Palmer-Houlden completed his hat-trick with two minutes remaining.

Town’s starting XI included first-team squad members Panutche Camara and Cameron Humphreys.

Town: Williamson, Carr, H Barbrook (c), Lavin, Trialist, Humphreys, Camara, Foyo, Morgan, Chirewa, Ayinde. Subs: Ridd, Ayoola, O'Neill, Trialist, Haddoch.





Photo: Matchday Images