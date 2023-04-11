Extra Tickets For Town Fans For Charlton Clash

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 17:15 Extra tickets for Saturday’s home game against Charlton have gone on sale with the match otherwise a sell-out for Blues supporters. Following discussions with the Addicks, the additional seats in E Block and S Block of the Cobbold Stand are on sale to Town fans. Aside from that, the game is a sell-out for home supporters, as was the 4-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday and as is already the case with the Exeter match on Saturday 19th April. Town have limited seats available for the game against Port Vale a week today, while around 500 remain on sale for the away game against Barnsley on Tuesday 25th April with the Blues having been given additional tickets for the visit to Oakwell taking the allocation above 5,000. Tickets to all games are available here.

Photo: Matchday Images



SurreyBlueGirl added 17:26 - Apr 11

The Exeter game is on Sat 29th April 0

