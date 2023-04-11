Clarke in Team of the Day

Tuesday, 11th Apr 2023 18:00

Blues defender Harry Clarke has been named in the Sky Bet League One Easter Monday Team of the Day for his performance during yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

Clarke, 22, sent over the long throw which led to Conor Chaplin putting Town in front with his 22nd goal of the season.

Robins keeper Luke Southwood, who is on loan from Reading, is also included in the select XI along with former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne, who is back at Portman Road with Charlton on Saturday having scored two goals in his last three games, while ex-Town full-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy is included as the manager following the Imps’ 2-0 win at Plymouth.





Photo: Matchday Images