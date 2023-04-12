TWTD League Calculator 2022/23

Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023 10:09

As the battle at top of League One continues, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out.

TWTD's League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below or on the Forum for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images