All Eyes on Watford-Oxford Clash

Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023 10:51

Ipswich Town Women will be keeping a close eye on this evening’s Watford-Oxford United fixture which could have a significant bearing on the top of the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.

Since the Tractor Girls’ home game with Oxford was postponed a week ago on Sunday, results elsewhere have seen them drop to third in the table behind the U’s and Hornets.

A draw might prove to be the best result for the title-chasing Blues, who have three games left to play, the same as Watford and one fewer than Oxford.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Freya Godfrey added to her England U19s caps in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in Nyon in their final European Championships qualifying group game.

Photo: Ross Halls