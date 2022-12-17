Blues Set New iFollow Record

Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023 16:37

Town set a new record for iFollow passes sold for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham at Whaddon Road.

The Blues sold 6,856 passes to fans watching the game on a stream at home, the most sold by a club for an EFL match this season, in addition to the 1,509 supporters in the stands.

Town previously broke the iFollow record for the season in December for the game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by their Cardiff City counterparts at Playford Road this morning.

Cypriot U17 international midfielder Alex Graham came off the bench to net the Blues’ first goal and assisted the second, an own goal.





SamWhiteUK added 16:43 - Apr 12

We are massive 0

ArnieM added 17:02 - Apr 12

ITFC Huuuuuuuuuge Club 👍 0