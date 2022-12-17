Blues Set New iFollow Record
Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023 16:37
Town set a new record for iFollow passes sold for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham at Whaddon Road.
The Blues sold 6,856 passes to fans watching the game on a stream at home, the most sold by a club for an EFL match this season, in addition to the 1,509 supporters in the stands.
Town previously broke the iFollow record for the season in December for the game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Meanwhile, Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by their Cardiff City counterparts at Playford Road this morning.
Cypriot U17 international midfielder Alex Graham came off the bench to net the Blues’ first goal and assisted the second, an own goal.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]