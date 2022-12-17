Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blues Set New iFollow Record
Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023 16:37

Town set a new record for iFollow passes sold for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham at Whaddon Road.

The Blues sold 6,856 passes to fans watching the game on a stream at home, the most sold by a club for an EFL match this season, in addition to the 1,509 supporters in the stands.

Town previously broke the iFollow record for the season in December for the game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by their Cardiff City counterparts at Playford Road this morning.

Cypriot U17 international midfielder Alex Graham came off the bench to net the Blues’ first goal and assisted the second, an own goal.


SamWhiteUK added 16:43 - Apr 12
We are massive
0

ArnieM added 17:02 - Apr 12
ITFC Huuuuuuuuuge Club 👍
0

ButchersBrokenNose added 17:06 - Apr 12
It's a shame iFollow is crap. I can't wait for the new service the club is promising to roll out for next season.
0


