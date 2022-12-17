Edmundson Wins League One Player in the Community Award

Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 09:10

Blues centre-half George Edmundson has been named the EFL Player in the Community for League One.

Edmundson, 25, took on a role as an ambassador for the Ipswich Town Foundation’s disability provision in January having paid for a full home strip for the adult disability team earlier in the season.

The former Rangers man, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone ankle surgery, first linked up with the disability squad in March last year and has become a regular at their training sessions on weekday evenings, while also supporting from the sidelines at games and tournaments.

“I’m proud to have been recognised in this way, Edmundson told the club website. “While it is an individual award, it is also a reflection of the commitment that all of the players have shown towards giving back to the community.

“The Foundation makes a huge difference to so many people in the local area and I have absolutely loved getting more involved in supporting their work this season.”

Rotherham's Hakeem Odoffin won the Championship award, while Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient was handed the League Two gong.

The players’ achievements will be marked at an event in Parliament on Monday 17th April, before the overall EFL Player in the Community will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday 23rd April.





Photos: TWTD/ITFC

NthQldITFC added 09:21 - Apr 13

Good man. Good, good man. Hope to see you back fit and raring to go pre-season for the Championship. 1