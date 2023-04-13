Tickets on Sale For Tractor Girls' Visit to Stadium MK

Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 11:16 Tickets are on sale for Ipswich Town Women’s game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). Blues supporters have been given Block 20 for the visit to face the Dons with Town looking for a eighth win in a row as they continue their title push. Last night’s scheduled second-v-first clash between Watford and Oxford United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch so the Tractor Girls remain third in the table, level on points with the Hornets and a point behind the U’s, who have played a game fewer. 🚙 #ITFC Women are on the road to MK this weekend!



🥁 Join the travelling Blue Army in Block 20 to back the Tractor Girls!!



🎟️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/RXrTF0wffe#ITFC #ITFCWOSC https://t.co/mB1oScmGO1 pic.twitter.com/81aKAQpUIE — ITFC Women Official Supporters Club (@ITFCWOSC) April 12, 2023

Photo: Ross Halls



