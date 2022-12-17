Town Approach Authorities Regarding Bell Appointment
Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 11:16
TWTD understands Town have approached the relevant authorities regarding the appointment of referee James Bell for Saturday’s home game against Charlton Athletic.
As reported earlier, Bell has previously stated his support for his hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, one of the Blues’ rivals for automatic promotion from League One.
Having been informed of the appointment by TWTD earlier this morning, we understand the matter is being dealt with by the club at the highest levels ahead of what could prove a vital game in the promotion battle.
Meanwhile, Town fans have been making their feelings on the selection known to the EFL via their Twitter account and email address.
Photo: NURPHOTO
