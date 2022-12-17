Town Approach Authorities Regarding Bell Appointment

Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 11:16 TWTD understands Town have approached the relevant authorities regarding the appointment of referee James Bell for Saturday’s home game against Charlton Athletic. As reported earlier, Bell has previously stated his support for his hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, one of the Blues’ rivals for automatic promotion from League One. Having been informed of the appointment by TWTD earlier this morning, we understand the matter is being dealt with by the club at the highest levels ahead of what could prove a vital game in the promotion battle. Meanwhile, Town fans have been making their feelings on the selection known to the EFL via their Twitter account and email address.

TalkingBlues added 11:24 - Apr 13

Bloody good job too, but you can see how this is going to pan out, the EFL will fob the club off and the ref will have the hump that we've approached the EFL about him and will almost certainly feel obliged to mug us off at some point in the game, I can't wait :-( 1

Gilesy added 11:32 - Apr 13

I can't see how they could possibly allow this appointment to remain. Even as a Charlton fan I might worry the ref was trying too hard to appear unbiased. It's a no-win situation and just not worth the hassle for anyone.



I'm pretty certain it will be amended. 1

Gilesy added 11:32 - Apr 13

Even if I was a Charlton fan....that should say. I'm not a Charlton fan. 0

