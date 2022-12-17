Town Halt Early Bird Season Ticket Sales as 21,000 Cap Hit
Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 13:37
Town have announced that they are closing early bird season ticket sales a day prior to the planned deadline as they’re already set to go beyond the 21,000 cap.
Chief executive Mark Ashton told TWTD recently that he was looking at setting a cap of 20,000 for 2023/24 season tickets so that the club still had seats remaining for matchday tickets and away allocations.
That figure was revised up to 21,000 as season tickets sold fast but, assuming all existing season ticket holders renew their seats, that cap is now set to be surpassed and the club has decided to close early bird sales with immediate effect rather than at the planned 5pm Friday deadline.
As well as reducing the availability of matchday tickets, selling too many season tickets also impacts the budget with the cost of a season ticket seat cheaper per game than a matchday ticket.
The window for current season ticket holders - this year's total is around 17,970 - to renew their seats remains open until Friday at 5pm as planned, while those on the interest-free Direct Debit scheme are not required to do anything as their seats will automatically renew.
The 21,000-plus season ticket total is the highest in the club's history, topping the figure of around 19,000 which bought seats ahead of the 2002/03 campaign following the completion of the new stands.
