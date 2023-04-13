Ipswich Town Foundation Launches Five-Year Strategy

Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 17:07 The Ipswich Town Foundation has launched a new five-year strategy document entitled Presence with Purpose following an internal and external consultation process with local key stakeholders. The Foundation, which was relaunched in 2019 as the Community Trust before being renamed last year, works with more than 9,000 young people and vulnerable adults on a weekly basis. Town CEO and chair of trustees, Mark Ashton, said: “The Foundation and the crucial work it completes is at the forefront of everything the football club does. “It is absolutely vital that the club gives back to the community it represents, with the Foundation’s work being paramount in that. “The strategy outlined in this document demonstrates how the Foundation will harness the power of football and Ipswich Town to make a genuine difference to local people in the town and wider community.” Town say the aim of the strategy is to work towards building an empowered, inspired and inclusive community to be proud of. The final year of the strategy, 2028, will coincide with the 150th anniversary of the club’s formation and to mark the occasion, the Foundation aims to have reached 150,000 engagements with unique participants since the relaunch. The Foundation’s strategy will aim to address the needs of the communities and continue to tackle inequalities which have increased due to the cost of living crisis, centred around four key pillars: Community Participation and Inclusion, Health and Wellbeing, Sport and Physical Activity and Education and Employability. The strategy document can be found here. Foundation director Dan Palfrey said: "On behalf of all of the staff and trustees at Ipswich Town Foundation, I am delighted to launch our new five-year strategy that will help us to continue to make a genuine positive difference to the communities we serve. "We’re extremely excited to build on the growth and success we’ve had since 2019 and I am confident that we will represent the club with pride in the community and have a successful five years ahead. Many thanks to our key partners and our dedicated staff.” Saturday's home game against Charlton has been designated this year's Foundation Fixture with the aim to raise awareness of and funds for the Blues’ community work. Earlier today, Town defender George Edmundson was named the EFL Player in the Community for League One for his work with the Foundation. The 25-year-old took on a role as an ambassador for the Foundation’s disability provision in January having paid for a full home strip for the adult disability team earlier in the season. To find out more about the Foundation’s Presence with Purpose strategy, email community@itfc.co.uk.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments