Fans' Ashes to Be Moved to New Memorial Garden

Thursday, 13th Apr 2023 19:53

Town are to move the ashes of fans interred at Portman Road to a new memorial garden behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand this summer.

The extensive work to the pitch means the ashes will be disturbed, therefore the club plans to relocate the soil in which they were placed to the new garden.

Town will be holding a memorial service in the week commencing Monday 24th April for family members and next of kin, who are asked to contact the club before visiting via reception@itfc.co.uk.

The club is currently in the process of contacting family members whose details they have on record.

Plans for the garden will be submitted next week with the intention that it is in place for the start of 2023/24.

Images: Matchday Images/ITFC