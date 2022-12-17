Referee Changed For Charlton Match
Friday, 14th Apr 2023 08:59
Saturday’s home game against Charlton Athletic will now be refereed by Sam Barrott and not James Bell.
As per yesterday's stories, Bell is a supporter of his hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, one of the Blues’ rivals for automatic promotion from League One.
On learning that that was the situation, Town approached the authorities requesting that another referee should take charge of the fixture.
Barrott (pictured above), who was initially slated as the fourth official for the Stevenage-Wimbledon game in League Two, has swapped appointments with Bell and will now be the man in the middle at Portman Road.
The West Riding-based official will be refereeing the Blues for the fourth time having taken charge of the 1-1 draw at Cambridge United in February and the 1-1 opening day home draw with Bolton Wanderers.
He was also in charge of Town boss Kieran McKenna’s first match in charge, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road in December 2021.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]