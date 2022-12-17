Referee Changed For Charlton Match

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 08:59 Saturday’s home game against Charlton Athletic will now be refereed by Sam Barrott and not James Bell. As per yesterday's stories, Bell is a supporter of his hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, one of the Blues’ rivals for automatic promotion from League One. On learning that that was the situation, Town approached the authorities requesting that another referee should take charge of the fixture. Barrott (pictured above), who was initially slated as the fourth official for the Stevenage-Wimbledon game in League Two, has swapped appointments with Bell and will now be the man in the middle at Portman Road. The West Riding-based official will be refereeing the Blues for the fourth time having taken charge of the 1-1 draw at Cambridge United in February and the 1-1 opening day home draw with Bolton Wanderers. He was also in charge of Town boss Kieran McKenna’s first match in charge, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road in December 2021.

Photo: Action Images



Hipsterectomy added 09:01 - Apr 14

If the referee had any integrity he would have refused the match in the first place. Or explained to the authorities his situation and let them decide.



Marcus added 09:05 - Apr 14

Sensible decision. When talking about the ref after a game it means they have been noticed, which is rarely a good thing; talking about one BEFORE a game is a huge red flag. 0

Rozeeboy74 added 09:10 - Apr 14

You watch this guy do us over with a series of bad decisions. :-) 1

SlippinJimmyJuan added 09:13 - Apr 14

One of those where it seems like we are damned if we do and damned if we don't isn't it Rozeeboy! Hopefully the match passes without incident. 0

