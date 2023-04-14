U21s at Watford, U18s Host Coventry

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 10:22

Town’s U21s are in action away against Watford at the Orbital Fasteners Stadium in Kings Langley this afternoon (KO 1pm), while the U18s host Coventry at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30pm).

The U21s are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South following Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Bristol City with the Hornets bottom.

The U18s, who lost 3-2 at home to Cardiff on Wednesday, are themselves at the foot of their PDL2 South table with the Sky Blues fifth in the North section.









Photo: Matchday Images