McKenna: Broadhead and Davis OK, Evans Training With the Group

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 14:23 Forward Nathan Broadhead is back in training ahead of Saturday’s home game against Charlton, while manager Kieran McKenna says Leif Davis, who was substituted late on at Cheltenham on Monday, is also OK. Broadhead missed the visit to Whaddon Road having aggravated the ankle injury he initially picked up at Derby during the 4-0 Good Friday victory over Wycombe. “They’re OK,” McKenna said when asked about the duo’s fitness. “Nathan’s trained today for the first time with the group, so we have to make a decision with the games coming thick and fast. “Leif’s had a few little issues, as some other lads have had as well, but it’s normal at this stage of the season 40 games in, it’s been a long season. “I think we’re fit, I think we’ve got a really good availability record but players are going to be carrying knocks and niggles at this stage but we have to keep pushing and trust that our fitness and the work that we’ve done right the way through the season will carry us strong all the way to the last game.” McKenna confirmed that midfielder Lee Evans is now out on the grass with the rest of the squad but is a little way off returning to match action. “Training with the group, still needs a little bit of time to get full confidence in the knee, so he’s working away, he’s working well,” he said. “But still needs a little bit more training time to build up the confidence and build up his fitness and his rhythm as well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



martin587 added 14:35 - Apr 14

Brilliant news.We need these two for tomorrow. 2

Suffolkboy added 14:46 - Apr 14

Great optimism and availability for the weekend then ! Keep it going ITFC - there’s terrific support behind you !

COYB 1

cressi added 15:04 - Apr 14

40 games oh well, Butcher Osman and co played over 70 games at the top level like life today just soft I'm afraid 0

