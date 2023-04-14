U21s Win at Watford

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 15:08

Goals from Ryan Carr and Tawanda Chirewa saw Town’s U21s to a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Orbital Fasteners Stadium in Kings Langley this afternoon.

Carr, who joined the Blues from Carlisle in January, put Town in front in the 38th minute with Chirewa adding to the lead on 61.

The Blues remain eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Hornets bottom of the table.

The Town side included two trialists, Jokubas Mazionis, a central defender who is with the Kinetic Foundation, from whom the Blues signed Myles Kenlock as a youngster and more recently another centre-half, Henry Curtis.

Mazionis, who has played for Lithuania at U16 and U17 levels, has featured for the U21s on a number of occasions over the last couple of months.

Also in the side was Jai Curran-Nichols, who recently spent a spell on trial with Colchester United.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, H Barbrook (c), F Barbrook, Mazionis, Carr, Chirewa, Curran-Nichols, Curtis, Foyo, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, Haddoch, O'Neill, Nwabueze, Morgan.





Photo: Matchday Images