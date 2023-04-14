McKenna: Humphreys Has Been a Massive Part of the Squad
Friday, 14th Apr 2023 15:23
Town boss Kieran McKenna says young midfielder Cameron Humphreys fully deserves his nomination for the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award.
Humphreys, 19, has firmly established himself as a member of the first-team squad during 2022/23, making 19 starts in all competitions and seven sub appearances, scoring three goals.
“I think it has been a really good step forward for him this season,” said McKenna, who himself has been nominated for the EFL League One Manager of the Season gong.
“As I have said before, he has been a credit to himself and his family, first and foremost, in the way he has conducted himself in pre-season and how he has performed in the matches.
“But he has been a massive part of the squad as well. You go through some of the games he played in and the victories we had, and his contribution to those victories is a big, big part of why we are in the position we are in now.
“Not just him, there are other players in the category. It’s about acknowledging and recognising those contributions across the season but when you have a 19-year-old, 18-year-old at the start of the season, contribute as he has in a team that is trying to compete like we are, it is a massive credit to himself.”
Asked whether he was surprised that no Town player has been nominated in the League One Player of the Year category, he added: “I’ve barely checked [the nominees], to be honest with you.
“I think everyone is just so focused on the team goals and everyone is so focused on helping the team in the next game and helping the team in any way they can until the end of the season. I don’t think the players are paying any attention to it really.”
Photo: TWTD
