McKenna: No Strong Opinion On Referee Controversy

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 15:29 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he has no strong opinion on the refereeing controversy ahead of Saturday’s home game against Charlton. James Bell, who was initially given the match, has previously revealed that he is a fan of Sheffield Wednesday, one of the Blues’ rivals for automatic promotion from League One. After Town - and their fans - had made their annoyance with the appointment known, the referees’ body, the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Ltd) made a switch and Sam Barrott will instead be the man in the middle at Portman Road. “I didn’t have much of a take on it, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “I didn’t follow it very closely. I saw when I came in from training yesterday that there was some news about the referee. “I didn’t and don’t have a very strong opinion on it. The PGMOL have done what they think is right and made the change and it’ll be another experienced referee coming and hopefully they will get more decisions right and do their best, which I’m sure they will. It’s not really anything that I’ve got too much to comment on really.”



Photo: Matchday Images



HighgateBlue added 15:38 - Apr 14

The voice of reason. 4

SickParrot added 16:14 - Apr 14

Sods law says the replacement ref will be hopeless and cost us the game! 0

