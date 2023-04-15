Broadhead Returns Against Charlton

Saturday, 15th Apr 2023 14:30

Nathan Broadhead returns to the Town XI facing Charlton with the Blues otherwise unchanged from Monday’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

Broadhead, who missed the trip to Whaddon Road with an ankle problem, replaces Marcus Harness, who drops to the bench.

Charlton are unchanged from their 3-2 victory over Burton on Monday with former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne and ex-Town midfielder Scott Fraser both starting.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo.

Charlton: Maynard-Brewer, Thomas, Dobson (c), Hector, Bonne, Morgan, Rak-Sakyi, Egbo, Fraser, Inniss, Campbell. Subs: Wollacott, Sessegnon, Kilkenny, Kane, Henry, Leaburn, Kanu. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).





Photo: Matchday Images