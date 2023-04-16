Title-Chasing Tractor Girls at MK Dons

Sunday, 16th Apr 2023 09:13 Title-chasing Ipswich Town Women will be looking for their eighth win in a row when they take on the MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon (KO 2pm). Blues supporters are expected to travel in numbers for the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division game against the Dons, who are fifth in the table, albeit some way back from the top four. Wednesday’s scheduled second-v-first clash between Watford and Oxford United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch so the Tractor Girls remain third in the table, level on points with the Hornets and one behind the U’s, who have played a game fewer. This afternoon, Oxford are at Portsmouth and Watford host the London Bees. The date of the Blues' home game with Oxford, which was postponed a fortnight ago due to waterlogged areas of the AGL Arena pitch, is still to be confirmed, despite the U's announcing the date as Sunday 7th May. “I think it was disappointing but the safety of the players comes first. We were all ready for the game and it was disappointing that it was called off,” midfielder Lucy O’Brien said. “We’ll just focus on the next game and we’ll be ready to play them when it’s rearranged.” O’Brien is looking forward to playing at Stadium MK, having been with the MK Dons RTC [Regional Talent Club] before joining the Blues, and hopes Town will be backed a strong following. “It’s really exciting,” she said. “I haven’t played at the stadium and as a youngster coming through the RTC I really wanted to, so I’m really looking forward to that. “The men played there a few weeks ago and got a great crowd, so we’ll be hoping to get a massive crowd as well. The pitch looks great, so hopefully we can play some really good football.” She added: “They’re going to be a tough test, they always are. This season especially, they’ve started to play some really good football as well, so it’ll be a tough challenge but we’ll be ready. “They’ve signed some new players, [former Blues forward] Zoe [Barratt]’s gone there, so they’ve got a new team and they’ve been playing some good stuff recently.” Reflecting on Town’s final three games, she continued: “It’s crunch time, we’ve just got to try and get nine points from the remaining games and hopefully other fixtures will go in our favour too.” 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 👊



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 16 April



🆚 MK Dons



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟️ Stadium MK



⌚️ 2pm



🎟️ Tickets (Block 20) - https://t.co/APvLNy9fbt#itfc pic.twitter.com/nyN6kMtfuE — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) April 15, 2023 Former Blue Barratt, who left Town for the Dons in February, says she’s treating the match like any other. “I’m looking forward to the game in the same way I look forward to any other game, nothing really changes for me,” she told Since 71. “I’ll work hard in training through the week, prepare in the right way and try to perform to the best of my ability on Sunday. “I know first-hand that Ipswich are a very good side, but it will be another good test for the team and we will look to put in another good performance.”

Photo: Ross Halls



