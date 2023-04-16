Tractor Girls Win at MK

First-half goals from Natasha Thomas and Abbie Lafayette, from the penalty spot, saw Ipswich Town Women to a 2-0 victory over the MK Dons at Stadium MK, the Tractor Girls' eighth win on the bounce.

All-time top scorer Thomas gave the Blues the lead in the 11th minute, heading home during a goalmouth scramble.

Lafeyette converted from the spot six minutes later after Anna Grey had been felled in the box.

The Blues stay third in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division with leaders Oxford United claiming a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Portsmouth and Watford in second winning 2-0 at home to the London Bees.

Town have two games remaining, one the recently postponed home game against the U’s, who have three matches left including their fixture at Watford which was also called off earlier this week.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes, Robertson (O’Brien 71), King (c), Grey (Godfrey 83), Peskett, Brasero-Carreira (Horwood 71), Thomas. Subs: Meollo, Mitchell.





Photo: Ross Halls