Port Vale Sack Boss Clarke

Monday, 17th Apr 2023 09:16 Port Vale have sacked manager Darrell Clarke ahead of their Tuesday visit to Portman Road. Vale are 18th in League One, six points off the drop zone having won only two of their last 18 matches. At the weekend, the were defeated 3-2 at Lincoln City had had two players sent off, taking their tally of red cards to four in three games. Clarke’s assistant, Andy Crosby, will take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season. David Flitcroft, Port Vale’s director of football, told his club’s official website: “Firstly, it is important that we place on record our appreciation to Darrell for the role he has played in a successful chapter in the club’s history, culminating in last season’s promotion to League One via the play-offs [last season]. “We have been on an emotional journey together, during which time Carol, her family and all associated with Port Vale have provided unwavering support to Darrell throughout an unimaginably difficult period in his life. “We have immense gratitude to him for his role in driving the club away from potential relegation from League Two to winning promotion to League One. “However, following discussions in recent weeks with Darrell, the backroom staff and senior players, we have decided now is the best time to make a change and give ourselves the best chance of retaining the League One status we have all worked so tirelessly to achieve since the Shanahan family purchased the club in 2019. “We must now work together as a staff and supporters to help Andy Crosby and the players to secure the points required to allow us to build on the foundations we have laid and continue our progression this summer.” Vale co-owner and chair Carol Shanahan OBE added: “Collectively, this has not been an easy decision to make, and given the close relationship we have developed during the past two years, it is difficult to part ways with Darrell professionally. “We always wish to give our manager ample opportunity to deliver results, though at this stage we now agree it is in the club’s best immediate and long-term interests to make a change. “We – staff, players and supporters – must now work together over the next three weeks to do everything we can to positively influence the team on the pitch and retain our League One status. “We know a detailed review of the last few months is required to understand where mistakes have been made and we will commence this at the conclusion of this season. Now, though, is the time to come together and all play our part in the final four fixtures of the campaign. “We wish Darrell well in his future career and he and his family will always be welcome here at Vale Park.”

Photo: Action Images



VanDusen added 09:37 - Apr 17

Rash. Objectively anyone outside looking in would say he's done a cracking job there, and even given recent form they're not in serious danger of relegation. Hopefully they're at sixes and sevens off the back of it. 2

cookra added 09:42 - Apr 17

if this was Lambert era id say watch us go lose 0-1

but with McKenna and the team now I'm going higher than Charlton

8-0

-2

MickMillsTash added 09:54 - Apr 17

Cookra- Agreed Fortunately there is now someone in charge who knows exactly what we need



They gave us a decent game at Vale Park, got men into the box and put good crosses in.

We are a different team now, early goal, 3 points and Please NO INJURIES leading into the MEGA WEEKENDER, I'm getting pretty excited about these 2 away trips.

2

Len_Brennan added 10:12 - Apr 17

It would have been better for us had he not been sacked, given the run they've been on, but if we are not fearing Bolton & Derby away, we shouldn't be too concerned by who the manager of Port Vale is.

We may need to be patient though, as the caretaker will certainly set them up to play very defensively & to frustrate; he won't be wanting his first game in charge to be a 6-0 thrashing, so from that perspective the change is likely to have some effect on the early part of the game at least. 1

blues1 added 10:13 - Apr 17

Don't often feel any sympathy for a football manager getting sacked but in this case,I do. Feels like another club who think they are bigger than they actually are and have some divine right to succeed. They're in no real danger of going down and he has done a terrific job for them, saving them from going put of the football league and getting promotion to lge1. And got them playing a good brand of football in the process. The away game was arguably ly one if the hardest away games we've had this season. And tomorrow night wont be easy neither. No doubt they will come here and put 11 men behind the ball, and make it hard for us, so an early goal would be great. If not, we need to be patient in our play and not try to force it. And we fans also need to be patient and get behind them, as on Saturday. And nomoaning and groaning 1

blues1 added 10:13 - Apr 17

Should things not go our way right away 0

Europablue added 10:19 - Apr 17

In general, the better-funded teams (like ours) will have a stronger end to the season, especially if they have strengthened in the January window. For the smaller clubs, the injuries and fatigue start to bite and it's difficult to keep up the same standards especially when you are playing teams like ours who have become a much tougher prospect than in the first meeting between the two clubs. 0

Paddy39 added 10:21 - Apr 17

They sacked their boss hoping for a reaction from the team. Hopefully even with their reaction we would still be too much for them.

0

