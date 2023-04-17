Wardley and Hearn at Portman Road
Monday, 17th Apr 2023 12:40
Town-supporting boxer Fabio Wardley and promoter Eddie Hearn have been pictured at Portman Road with Blues CEO Mark Ashton.
Ipswich-born British heavyweight champion Wardley, 28, is keen to stage a fight at Portman Road and Ashton was asked at the recent Fans’ Forum whether one might take place in the near future.
“I’m not sure about soon,” Ashton said. “Fabio and I have discussed this several times. We’ve said that we’re going to try to line up a conversation with myself and [chairman of Matchroom Sport] Eddie Hearn to discuss that.
“It’s certainly a desire of Fabio’s and I think if he’s going to fight in Ipswich, there’s only one place for him and that’s here, which he very much sees as home.
“We’re very proud of him, he also is on an upward trajectory, we’re delighted to sponsor him along with other local businesses and we’re very proud of what he’s doing in the heavyweight division, and we’d love to have him here at Portman Road.
“He’s a great guy and a great ambassador for this football club and someone who I think we should as a football club embrace and be very, very proud of.”
Wardley and Hearn's presence at Portman Road would appear to mean a fight is a step closer.
The fighter has subsequently retweeted speculation regarding a date during September's international break.
Photo: Matchday Images
