U18 Beaten By Coventry

Monday, 17th Apr 2023 12:52 Town’s U18s were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City at Playford Road on Saturday morning. Aidan Dausch scored the only goal of the game in the first half for the visitors, while Town ended the match with 10 men following skipper Dan Cousens’s red card. U18s: Binns, Cousens (c), Graham, Okunowo, Ayoola, Curtis, Adebayo, O’Neill, Amazing, Haddoch, Boswell. Subs: Chenery, Heard, Walker, Domi, Iorpenda.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Rocky added 13:33 - Apr 17

We have an U18 player called Amazing?! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments