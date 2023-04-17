Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Four in League One Team of the Week, Three in EFL XI
Monday, 17th Apr 2023 13:14

Town boss Kieran McKenna is included in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week alongside hat-trick hero Conor Chaplin and fellow goalscorers Freddie Ladapo and Leif Davis during Saturday’s 6-0 hammering of Charlton, while McKenna, Chaplin and Davis are in the overall EFL Team of the Week.

Chaplin hit his first treble for the club before sub Ladapo netted a brace and Davis the sixth, having already assisted Chaplin’s first of the afternoon.

Former Town striker Jack Marriott is also in both select XIs having bagged a hat-trick as Fleetwood smashed Accrington Stanley 5-2 at the Wham Stadium.


Photo: Matchday Images



SitfcB added 13:00 - Apr 17
McKenna, Chaplin and Davis also in the overall EFL team of the week..

-1

Metal_Hacker added 13:09 - Apr 17
If those other midfielders played better than Sam and Mas well done but I very much doubt it
1

Fatboy added 13:25 - Apr 17
Agreed, Metal_Hacker. If that midfield battle had been a boxing match, the ref would have stopped it after 15 minutes. Utterly dominant all afternoon.
0

PhilTWTD added 13:25 - Apr 17
SitfcB

Added!
0


