Four in League One Team of the Week, Three in EFL XI
Monday, 17th Apr 2023 13:14
Town boss Kieran McKenna is included in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week alongside hat-trick hero Conor Chaplin and fellow goalscorers Freddie Ladapo and Leif Davis during Saturday’s 6-0 hammering of Charlton, while McKenna, Chaplin and Davis are in the overall EFL Team of the Week.
Chaplin hit his first treble for the club before sub Ladapo netted a brace and Davis the sixth, having already assisted Chaplin’s first of the afternoon.
Former Town striker Jack Marriott is also in both select XIs having bagged a hat-trick as Fleetwood smashed Accrington Stanley 5-2 at the Wham Stadium.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
