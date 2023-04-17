Holden to Speak to Bonne Over Town Social Media Likes
Monday, 17th Apr 2023 14:37
Charlton boss Dean Holden says he will speak to striker Macauley Bonne after the former Blues loanee and lifelong Ipswich supporter liked a number of social media posts from Town fans in the wake of Saturday’s 6-0 defeat of the Addicks.
Bonne, who spent last season on loan at his hometown club having previously been a schoolboy with the Blues’ academy, started up front for Charlton, who he rejoined in January after leaving QPR, before being replaced in the 59th minute.
The 27-year-old liked two posts by Town fans, including one below from well-known Blues vlogger Alex Griffin, after the game, angering supporters of his current club.
Quizzed on the controversy, Holden told the South London Press: “I’ve just been made aware of it – because there is nothing to be gained from me going on social media as a manager when you have just been thumped 6-0, so I stayed well away from it all weekend.
“I’ve just made been aware of that and obviously I’ll speak to Macauley on that. That’s not something the fans want to see, clearly, after such a disappointing result. I’ll speak to him and address that.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]