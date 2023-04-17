Holden to Speak to Bonne Over Town Social Media Likes

Monday, 17th Apr 2023 14:37 Charlton boss Dean Holden says he will speak to striker Macauley Bonne after the former Blues loanee and lifelong Ipswich supporter liked a number of social media posts from Town fans in the wake of Saturday’s 6-0 defeat of the Addicks. Bonne, who spent last season on loan at his hometown club having previously been a schoolboy with the Blues’ academy, started up front for Charlton, who he rejoined in January after leaving QPR, before being replaced in the 59th minute. The 27-year-old liked two posts by Town fans, including one below from well-known Blues vlogger Alex Griffin, after the game, angering supporters of his current club. Quizzed on the controversy, Holden told the South London Press: “I’ve just been made aware of it – because there is nothing to be gained from me going on social media as a manager when you have just been thumped 6-0, so I stayed well away from it all weekend. “I’ve just made been aware of that and obviously I’ll speak to Macauley on that. That’s not something the fans want to see, clearly, after such a disappointing result. I’ll speak to him and address that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



joyousblue added 14:39 - Apr 17

Ha ha good opd bonne just wish we could have used him , even as a bit part player , but the quality is to high now 1

Lord_Mac added 14:48 - Apr 17

What's wrong with that? Not as if he gave any less than he would have done for any other game. Does that mean players are not allowed to shake hands at the end of the game and say "Well Played"? Pathetic. Censorship by the Thought Police. 1

suffolkpunch1978 added 15:03 - Apr 17

Does seem harsh, but if the shoe was on the other foot there would be loads on here calling for his head. He should have just left it alone , it's the world we live in now.

0

Len_Brennan added 15:06 - Apr 17

We've got to think about how we'd feel if George Hirst liked a post of a Sheffield Wednesday or Portsmouth fan holding up 6 fingers, had either of those sides just beaten us 6-0 (in very different times obviously); or if Nathan Broadhead does next season should Everton go down & they hammer us in the Championship.

It's less about censorship & more about really poor judgement. 0

JewellintheTown added 15:11 - Apr 17

My likes for Bonne have just gone up a load.

True Blue. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:13 - Apr 17

If you look at the fans after we draw 0-0 at Bristol you can why some of the fans are upset.



It’s all going very for Town at the moment if we slip out the top 2 fans will be blaming some or screaming for a player to be dropped.



Funny but having a player sent off 4 times in the season they don’t seem to mind but Bonne saying well done so to speak could become a hate figure 0

