Vincent-Young, Keogh, Camara and Coleman in U21s at Peterborough
Tuesday, 18th Apr 2023 13:38
Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh, Panutche Camara and Joel Coleman are all in the U21s starting line-up for this afternoon’s game at Peterborough.
The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, will be looking to build on Friday’s 2-0 win at Watford.
The young Blues are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with Posh second-bottom of League Two North.
U21s: Coleman, Vincent-Young, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Keogh, Carr, Oudnie-Morgan, Camara, Chirewa, Humphreys, Ayinde. Armin, Williamson, Nwabueze, Foyo, Lavin.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]