Vincent-Young, Keogh, Camara and Coleman in U21s at Peterborough
Tuesday, 18th Apr 2023 13:38

Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh, Panutche Camara and Joel Coleman are all in the U21s starting line-up for this afternoon’s game at Peterborough.

The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, will be looking to build on Friday’s 2-0 win at Watford.

The young Blues are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with Posh second-bottom of League Two North.

U21s: Coleman, Vincent-Young, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Keogh, Carr, Oudnie-Morgan, Camara, Chirewa, Humphreys, Ayinde. Armin, Williamson, Nwabueze, Foyo, Lavin.


Photo: Matchday Images



xrayspecs added 13:43 - Apr 18
and Humphreys
