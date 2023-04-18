Strong U21s Win at Peterborough

Tuesday, 18th Apr 2023 16:10

A strong Town U21s side featuring Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh, Cameron Humphreys, Panutche Camara and Joel Coleman romped to a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United at London Road this afternoon.

The Blues were well on top in the first half and took the lead in the 34th minute via a solo effort from Leon Ayinde, who joined the club from Cork City in January, the midfielder beating a number of defenders before stabbing past the Posh keeper.

Northern Ireland U19 international Rio Oudnie-Morgan (pictured) made it 2-0 two minutes before the break when he found the corner of the net from inside the area after the ball had been pulled back.

The home side pulled one back in the 64th minute when Benjamin Arthur volleyed into the net following a corner.

But Town restored their two-goal lead in the 79th minute when Humphreys volleyed Ayinde’s cross into the net.

Two minutes later it was 4-0, sub Jesse Nwabueze slamming Harry Barbrook’s cross into the roof of the net as he broke towards the edge of the box.

U21s: Coleman, Vincent-Young, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Keogh, Carr, Oudnie-Morgan, Camara, Chirewa, Humphreys, Ayinde. Armin, Williamson, Nwabueze, Foyo, Lavin.









Photo: Matchday Images