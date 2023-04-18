Ladapo Starts For Blues Against Port Vale
Tuesday, 18th Apr 2023 18:54
Town have made one change for this evening’s home game against managerless Port Vale with Freddie Ladapo coming into the XI for George Hirst, who drops to the bench.
Ladapo scored twice in the Blues' 3-2 win at Vale Park earlier in the season.
The Blues otherwise start as they did for Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Charlton Athletic.
Vale, under interim-boss Andy Crosby, make two changes from the team which lost 3-2 at Lincoln on Saturday with James Plant, who makes his first league start, and Gavin Massey replacing Matty Taylor, who is among the subs, and Tom Pett. Former Blues striker Ellis Harrison is on the bench.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Hirst.
Port Vale: Stone, Forrester, Smith, Donnelly, Benning, Worrall, Butterworth, Conlon (c), Massey, Plant, Wilson. Subs: Stevens, McDermott, Holden, Proctor, Taylor, Harrison. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).
Photo: Matchday Images
