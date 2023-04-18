Broadhead: I Like Big Moments, I Love the Emotion of the Game

Tuesday, 18th Apr 2023 23:34 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead admitted he loves big moments having added Town’s late penalty winner against Port Vale to last month’s debut equaliser for Wales in Croatia. The 25-year-old, who claimed an injury time 1-1 draw for his nation having come on as a sub in Split, confidently smashed home a delayed penalty at Portman Road to seal three vital points for Town having earlier netted the Blues’ equaliser. “It was obviously a pressure moment,” the Bangor-born forward said of the 84th minute spot-kick. “The fans are expecting to win that game. They probably thought it would be easier than the last game, but it was a tough game. “But to get the last goal was an amazing feeling. Keeping a calm head, I like scoring last-minute goals.” Following on from the Wales goal, Broadhead has had more than his fair share of big moments recently. “Yes, you could say so!” he laughed. “I love the emotion of the game and there’s obviously that in getting last-minute goals, and to score today is one of those moments again. I like big moments and hopefully I’ll have many more in my career.” Top scorer Conor Chaplin had been the Blues’ penalty taker but missed from the spot against Sheffield Wednesday and also at Morecambe earlier in the season and Broadhead was subsequently handed the role by boss Kieran McKenna: “The manager picked me to take pens, so I think I’m the penalty taker now.” The Valiants sought to make the penalty as tough for Broadhead as possible, delaying its taking and even apparently causing damage to the spot itself. Just prior to taking the kick, referee Robert Lewis and Broadhead were involved in discussions which led to the ball being respotted. “I put the ball down, the penalty spot is in a bit of a divot, so you top the ball,” the forward explained. “The ref told me to put it to the side, he said to overhang the penalty spot because it was too messed up. It was a little bit of a dodgy penalty spot. I think that’s the rule. “So it made it a long wait. It was just one of those moments when you had to keep a calm head and slot it in.” With four games of Town's promotion push remaining, Broadhead believes there could be more big moments to come: “Definitely.” Asked whether it was the game which Town were anticipating, the former Everton man said: “We watched clips of them, they’re a tough side, play for second balls and try and disrupt you, long throw-ins and stuff like that. We needed to get through this game and get a win.” Town found themselves in the rare position of being behind at the break, the last time they were in a similar position was the game against the Owls at the start of February, in which the Blues came from 2-0 down, 2-1 at half-time, to draw 2-2. “He wasn’t too happy but everyone believes in ourselves,” he said. “You give each other positive messages throughout the half-time and we pulled through it, to be fair.” Broadhead’s first goal eight minutes into the second half came at an ideal time: “It gave us confidence and got the fans behind us. It made us confident.” The Blues' matchwinner, who spent the first half of the season on loan in the Championship with Wigan, agreed that it was a victory which showed character. “Definitely, it was probably one of the hardest games we’ve had since Sheffield Wednesday,” he reflected. “Coming from behind and with them sitting with a low block, we had to break them down. “It was probably frustrating for the fans that we didn’t score an early goal but we’re happy to win.”

Photo: Matchday Images



