Ipswich Town 2-1 Port Vale - Highlights
Wednesday, 19th Apr 2023 09:14

Highlights of last night's 2-1 home victory over Port Vale.


Photo: Matchday Images



TexacoCup added 09:28 - Apr 19
Strange set of highlights - not very reflective of the game.
bluesnightorg added 09:29 - Apr 19
Sorry George, but if you hug Krazee during a goal celebration you are contractually obliged to sign permanently. Them’s the rules.
Fatboy added 09:43 - Apr 19
Handball! HANDBALL!!
